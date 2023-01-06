Art is a subjective experience for both creator and consumer. While the food industry may not be considered ground zero for artistic innovation, Mark Mylod’s “The Menu” is a slow-burn suspense thriller that looks to change that perception. The script is sharp and the cast is expertly cast as each actor deftly, yet subtly, imbues their character with this overarching theme.
The film begins with couple Tyler and Margot, played by Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Johnson respectively, as they board a yacht to attend an exclusive dinner presentation held on a private island. The sheer cost of admittance and the exclusivity of getting a seat means that only the ultra-wealthy are able to afford such an experience. The guests include actors, business executives, professional critics and then there’s Margot – our surrogate for an everyday, normal kind of girl.
Margot’s apathetic reactions to the grandiose presentation are meant to contrast with her boyfriend’s awe-inspired excitement and enthusiasm. The two play off this tit-for-tat extremely well and you can feel the tension rise between them as the dinner becomes increasingly more sinister and macabre. This isn’t your normal dining experience and eventually the personal touches that are given to each guest take on the form of their worst secrets.
There also needs to be a special dedication to the absolutely stellar performance of Ralph Fiennes, of “Schindler’s List” and “Harry Potter” fame, as the enigmatic yet unnerving Chef Slowik. His sheer force of will is omnipresent in every scene he is in and there isn’t a wasted mannerism, glance or smile. His character is multi-faceted, captivating, and hearing him deliver a line like “Taco ... Tuesday...” with such contempt is worth the watch alone. There very well may be award recognition for this type of performance.
Overall, “The Menu” is another timely exploration of class dynamics, though this time the subtext is presented through the lens of artistic expression. Just as there is no service without someone to serve, an artist also needs his audience. This parasitic relationship between these dynamics is highlighted in this film through the tight script, intense performances and somber cinematography.
“The Menu” is now available to stream on HBO Max and Amazon Prime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.