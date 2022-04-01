What happens when you combine “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Twilight”? You get “The Lost City,” a romantic action-adventure comedy from relatively unknown director duo Aaron and Adam Nee that frustrates with a promising premise wasted on conventional cliches and straightforward pacing.
What could have been isn’t the primary focus, however, as this is a rom-com at heart and the chemistry between stars Sandra Bullock (Academy Award winner for “The Blind Side”) and Channing Tatum (heartthrob of “Magic Mike” fame) is palpable and consistent throughout the nearly two-hour runtime.
Describing a film as a romantic action-adventure comedy is easy to do but orders of magnitude more difficult to execute as the story fails to maintain a consistent tone. This is because jokes have to be told, there has to be a romance between the two lead characters all the while thrilling the audience with action set pieces that don’t really engender any excitement given how cliche the plot beats are. That’s not to say this isn’t a worthwhile watch; there is genuine chemistry between the two leads and the premise alone is interesting enough to any creative personalities that may identify with a writer facing writer’s block in the midst of deadline pressure.
The story revolves around the concept of romance novelist Loretta Sage being kidnapped and forced to translate an ancient parchment due to her expertise in dead languages. Things spiral out of control when the cover model of her famed book series Alan takes it upon himself to lead the rescue and win her affection. This is when the premise is finally thrust upon the narrative as she finds herself quite literally in the same circumstance she writes about when the pair end up trekking through the jungle encountering leeches, henchmen and a volcano set to erupt in the background.
Daniel Radcliff, best known as the titular Harry Potter, gives a charming performance as Abigail Fairfax, the greedy villain who kidnaps Bullock’s character and sets the chain of events in motion. Brad Pitt makes an appearance, though it’s more apt to call it a cameo as his character represents the film’s wasted potential best. His character’s former Navy Seal expertise is set to be the foil to Tatum’s incompetent inexperience but isn’t given enough to do in representing the contrast between hardened explorer and someone who merely pretends to be one. The witticisms sprinkled throughout the admittedly smartly written dialogue help service the characterizations but do little to add depth to the plot.
While the juggling of genres may be a difficult task to accomplish, there is still enough chemistry between Bullock and Tatum that carries the film past its clunky, cliche parts and delivers a whole that could fill the hole in any heart.
It may not win any awards, and you may have seen its constituent parts performed better elsewhere, but you haven’t seen these two characters in this circumstance, and it’s worth the fun-filled ride, even if afterwards you wish there was a bit more substance than the premise and chemistry offer.
