The livestock show must go on

When State Fair of West Virginia officials canceled the annual event due Covid-19 safety concerns, it didn’t just render the carnival midway empty, but also silenced the barns.
During a normal fair week, hundreds of 4-H members like Monroe County resident Lauren Ballard would flow in and out of the stalls throughout the week, showing livestock ranging from hogs and sheep to goats and steer.
Ballard has spent the past five months readying her 4-H projects — four market hogs — for the annual event. She was set to show not only the hogs, but also two purebred sheep, in their second and final year of eligibility, as well as a walking horse.
The rising junior at James Monroe High School would have also participated in the popular Youth Livestock Auction, where one of her hogs, which she purchased and fed with her own money, could have pulled in as much as $800.
The auction, like the fair, however, also fell victim to Covid-19.
“It’s disappointing,” said Ballard, who serves as a board member of the Greenbrier/Monroe Youth Livestock Association. “But I understand that you can’t risk making people sick. We can’t risk endangering our kids and endangering the people coming out to see the show.”
Instead, the group has organized an online fundraiser through which 4-H members in Greenbrier and Monroe counties feature their livestock projects allowing community members, businesses or families to donate to individual youths in increments of $25.
“It’s an opportunity for the kids to showcase what they’ve done this year,” said Josh Peplowski, WVU Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent for Greenbrier County said. “We want to allow them showcase their work and maybe let them make back a little bit of money to help pay for some of the expenses that they incurred.”
Peplowski says the event is not an auction — no livestock will be exchanged — because Covid-19 has caused a backup with meat processing.
“All of the facilities are booked out through next year, so they don’t have the capacity to process the animals,” he said.
With no auction, the youth will make less money, but he said anything is important as they often have a lot invested in their projects.
“The kids who had steers probably have somewhere around a bare minimum of $3,000 in the projects,” he said, explaining they would have made that and more back at auction. “A market hog participant is $400, and some have more than that.”
Ballard, who has participated in 4-H for eight years, opened a bank account after her first year and says she purchases her animals each year using the money she made from previous years.
“Every year when I go to purchase animals I take the money out of the bank account for the year’s purchase and feed prices,” she said, explaining 4-H teaches participants how to operate a business. “So, after my first year I’ve supported myself and sustained that money so I could purchase every year with my own money.”
Ballard said any donations are important as they’re helping support not only the kids, many who rely on the auction money for college, but also their families.
“Parents are losing their jobs,” she said. “It’s hard through the pandemic and with the little bit of money the youth in livestock industry can get it will help us greatly.”
Ballard said she hopes the money raised will help members purchase projects for next year, when the fair is hopefully back up and running.
“We’ve taken a hit this year, but hopefully with this donation we can build back up and we can hit it even harder next year and get the most out of 2021 through our livestock,” she said. “Hopefully next year we get to bring everybody out, and they’ll get to see what we do as people of the livestock industry and hopefully people will want to come back and see the barns even more.”
• • •
The Greenbrier/Monroe 4-H and FFA Virtual Sale runs today through Saturday.
Visit www.wlivestock.com to browse through the more than 100 4-H members and to make a donation.
— Email: mjames@register-herald.com