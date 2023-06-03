In November 1989, “The Little Mermaid” was released to theaters and ushered in Disney’s renaissance – a period that marked a revival in high-quality animation.
From 1989 to 1999, Disney produced a series of classic films such as “The Lion King,” “Aladdin,” and “Pocahontas.” Now, with the release of the 2023 “The Little Mermaid” live-action remake, Disney is ostensibly ushering in the “Remake Renaissance.”
The plot of the remake is fairly similar to the original version, though that version was itself loosely adapted from the 1837 Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale. The story takes place in the fictional underwater kingdom of Atlantica where King Triton rules with his daughters after his wife died in a tragic accident. Ariel, portrayed by Halle Bailey, the youngest daughter of the king, is deeply depressed with her underwater existence and seeks to explore the surface world despite her father’s concern.
As per the fairy tale, Ariel rescues a human prince named Eric and becomes fascinated with the human world. Eventually, Ariel seeks out the magic of her estranged aunt, the evil witch Ursula, portrayed by Melissa McCarthy, in her quest to become a human and find the prince. Along the way, Ariel is joined by her sea-faring friends Flounder, Sebastian and Scuttle.
The film captures the essence of the cartoon in terms of story, character and setting but the visuals feel distinctly different in function. Gone is the colorful, imaginative, underwater world that populates our imagination with images of sea corals and reefs. Instead, the moments of vibrancy in the remake feel as if they are highlights rather than world building. The dull and dreary environments are just another symptom of creating photorealistic computer-generated imagery like in the case of the 2019 “The Lion King” remake.
Much has been said about Halle Bailey’s performance as the iconic mermaid princess Ariel, and she delivers on all accounts. She handles all of the material deftly, changing between naive and intuitive while also nailing the musical scores, of which there are many. Praise should also be given to the wildly comedic Melissa McCarthy, who portrays the witch Ursula with the kind of maniacal glee that is simply fun to see on screen. While not a perfect remake, “The Little Mermaid” works well enough as a movie to accomplish what audiences expect.
