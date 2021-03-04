“In the hills of life there are two trails. One lies along the higher sunlit fields where those who journey see afar, and the light lingers even when the sun is down. The other leads to the lower ground, where those who travel always look over their shoulders with eyes of dread, and gloomy shadows gather long before the day is done.”
Those opening lines from “The Shepherd of the Hills” by Harold Bell Wright spoke volumes to me this week. I’m only part way into the novel originally published in 1907, so I have no idea how the story line fits that monologue by the main character.
However, over the past few weeks, I’ve heard the expression “taking the high ground” quite often. Flood victims across the nation have “fled to higher ground.” A newspaper editor stated he would “take the high ground” in reporting matters of public figures who get into trouble. “We won’t sensationalize; we will simply report facts the public needs to know,” he said.
A line from a hymn says, “My heart has no desire to stay where doubts arise and fears dismay, for faith has caught the joyful sound, the song of saints on higher ground.” (Common domain)
I used to think the hymn meant keeping an ear to heaven and longing to go there. Somehow, circumstances of recent weeks have made me think we can live on the higher ground right here.
When I was confronted by an opportunity to be critical and judgmental of someone, I immediately took the low ground — chiming in my 2 cents’ worth about the person’s shortcomings. I had my own lofty opinion of how that individual should be acting.
However, when I was alone with God’s Word, particularly reading I Corinthians, which is a treatise explaining what true love is, I felt that familiar stab of conviction. I was sorry I hadn’t taken the high ground and kept my negative thoughts to myself.
The people I admire the most are those who speak only well of others and who genuinely work to keep peace in their homes, churches, neighborhoods and work places. They take the high ground every time they refuse to be critical and judgmental. Instead, they offer a prayer for someone under fire and find some quiet way to offer help to that individual.
It’s a given that when I’m the offender, I want others to take the high ground in my defense — or at least, if I’m clearly in the wrong — to shield me and protect me while I try to climb off the low road and inch my way back to higher ground.
The high road can be a tough place to walk. It is closer to the sun, so there’s often more heat to endure. It’s light there longer, so it’s harder to hide bad things. It’s often windy, and there’s no immediate shelter from the rain. But it’s a better place to be than on the low ground with all its rock-throwing, mud bogs and dirt.
So, I’ve repented of my pompousness and have taken to higher ground — at least in one matter. My faith has caught the song of saints on higher ground here, and I want to be up there with them singing hymns of forgiveness, faith, mercy and grace.