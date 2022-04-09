Everything has its moment to shine, and that seems especially apparent this time of year as the earth begins to green and grow up as spring makes its way in. I have already noticed the light beginning to change. It is both brighter and warmer and edges out the morning chill.
Amid all the bigger, perhaps more noticeable blossoming buds that we see all around, I feel that we often don’t give enough love and admiration to the little, quite hardy blooms that last all season long: dandelions. While some may call them a weed, I like to refer to them as more of a natural wonder that has many benefits, beyond just their vibrant and undeniably happy color.
Where there’s a weed, there’s always a way, and each time I step out into my yard and spot these dandy delights, I become inspired by all the possibilities they bring. Instead of weeding them out of my flowerbeds, I like to incorporate their vibrant, cheery yellow pops of enthusiasm into my bouquets just for an extra touch of spring. And, if I must dig them up because, let’s be honest, sometimes they just can be in the wrong spot, I seldom throw them into the compost bin. Whether I add their tender, young leaves to my salad to give it some extra panache, or roast their roots to make a healthier cup of coffee with a little kick, I always put all their parts to good use.
Some gardeners – like me – know the importance of the dandelion and really want to let it show and shine. Dandelions are just one of the very first signs of the hopeful season, and while they may be small, they sure do pack a lot of punch. With virtually all parts of the dandelion being edible or useful medicinally, this powerful little plant has a long history of being a lot more than just a weed.
So, next time one of these bright little guys gets in your way, think again about throwing it out, and at least make a cup of tea with the root to dandify your day.
