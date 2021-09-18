Zelma Wright sometimes tells her daughter she feels as though she is a burden to her.
In those instances, Sharon Diggs is quick to set her mom straight.
“I say, ‘You’re not a burden,’” Diggs said. “’You’re a gift.’”
Diggs said she knows her mother, a caretaker by both nature and profession, is simply expressing her displeasure at having the caretaking roles reversed.
But that sometimes happens with enough turns of the calendar page.
And on Sept. 17, Wright saw her birthday on the calendar for the 100th time.
● ● ●
Wright was born in Beckley in 1921 to a coal miner father and a stay-at-home mom.
Diggs said her mother, who has helped people her entire life, worked as a nurse before going back to school at Case Western University where she trained to become a nurse practitioner.
Back home in Beckley, she worked at the Beckley VA Medical Center and with her husband William Henry Wright, a teacher at the segregated Stratton High School, raised three daughters.
Diggs, now 73 and a retired chemist, lives in Dayton, Ohio, with her husband, Hugo. Her sisters, Dorothy Jordan, 79, of Bristol, Va., and Nina Gates, who passed away seven years ago at 74, both followed their mother into nursing.
Diggs said her mother, who gave up driving three years ago, has split her time between Beckley, where she maintains a home, and Dayton for several years.
“She’s gone back and forth over the past 20 years,” Diggs said, adding Wright was diagnosed with kidney and bladder cancer 25 years ago, but is cancer-free today.
Covid-19 forced Diggs to plan a socially distanced 99th birthday party for her mother in 2020, with most interactions occurring via Zoom calls with loved ones.
She said she had hoped for a different celebration this year, but said the most important thing was to keep everyone safe.
So on Wright’s birthday, she dressed up in a blue birthday shirt and enjoyed vanilla cake and ice cream with a small group of vaccinated friends outside Diggs’ home.
Later in the day, her family, which includes five grandchildren and eight grseat-grandchildren, celebrated her over a Zoom call.
“Everybody’s been sending her gifts and cards all week,” Diggs said.
In addition to her job at the VA, Wright was active in the Beckley community throughout her life, as she was heavily involved with Raleigh County 4-H and the Friends of the Library.
“She always says she doesn’t want her eyes to go,” Diggs said of her mom.
And so far Wright’s vision is good, as Diggs said reading remains a passion in her life.
But she said her mom’s life’s passion is simply helping.
That’s a lesson, she said, she handed down to her children.
“She’s an inspiration to me,” she said. “My mother has taught me how to treat people with decency.”
And Wright said that’s the most important piece of advice she would give anyone.
“I’ve always loved working and taking care of others,” she said. “Just loving and caring all my life. I’ve loved everybody and everybody loved me, regardless of race or ethnicity.
“People are people,” she continued. “God made us and we should love one another and be good to one another. Just show love.”
Diggs said those words, which her mother not only spoke but showed every day of her life, are words she tries to live by.
“People tell me I’m kind and helpful but my mother is at the top of the list,” she said. “I know I’m blessed. I don’t take any of this for granted. So when she tells me she’s a burden, I tell her, ‘Don’t feel bad. You’ve earned this.’”
Email: mjames@register-herald.com