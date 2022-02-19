Bright ones, dark ones, pure ones, and pastel ones, bold or bright, colors provide daily delight.
Outside or inside, I find myself drawn to and inspired by color. And as a writer it still stokes me every day to look at my rainbow pack of Sharpies sitting on my desk, and I have long loved the paper aisle, brimming with bright stacks of card stock and a rainbow of pen possibilities. And I know it won’t be long before that same kind of color magic will fill the mountainsides, riverbanks and flower beds outside.
Indulging in my curiosity, I decided to take a deeper dive into color theory and investigate what it is about color that has the power to spark so much emotion in people. Research shows that warm colors, such as red, yellow and orange, can either evoke feelings of comfort in a person or make them feel angry and hostile. While cooler colors, such as blue, green or purple, can either make a person feel calm or sad. The wide range of feelings that come with each category of color amazed me and even led me to become more interested in exploring my own feelings about different colors.
During these dull winter months, I have had to find my color comfort in different ways. Lately, I have found it from the blueness of the brisk sunny sky, or even inside from the prisms of rainbows that reflect off my walls in the morning light. The golden, midwinter sun shines in, making me feel warm and exhilarated. Yellow is said to be the happiest color on earth, so I’m sure it’s no coincidence that it can be found in any one of the four seasons; whether it shines down from the sun in the cold depths of winter, or pops cheerfully out of the ground in the spring as a daffodil, it always delights me.
As I eagerly anticipate the coming of spring, I try to enjoy the last golden, brisk rays of light, while still bundling up against the chill. I know that they are hinting at the warmth and color that will soon fill the air and our world in the months to come. Until then, enjoy the pops of color where you can find them, and always remember you can always find cheer from the sun.
