If you've ever seen Stanley Kubrick's seminal classic "The Shining," based off Stephen King's novel of the same name, then you'll find yourself in familiar territory if you happen to catch Blumhouse Productions' latest psychological terror "The Black Phone."
Directed by Scott Derrickson following his departure from helming "Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness," the story is based upon a novel penned by Joe Hill. The similarities to "The Shining" extend further than the aesthetics as Hill just so happens to be the son of author Stephen King.
The story is a period piece set in the late '70s during a rise in child kidnappings. Featuring many of the elements that have long been associated with King's storytelling, such as an alcoholic father and child psychics, the film stars Ethan Hawke as an abductor masquerading as a magician to lure children into his van. He spends the vast majority of his screen time behind a mask while he psychologically tortures a young child named Finney.
Despite how horrid this scenario initially sounds, the film does a deft job of keeping the mood atmospheric without resorting to gratuitous violence. It's not a gory film in much the same way "The Shining" avoided such trappings. The influences don't stop there either; the film is just as inspired by "Stranger Things" with its period accurate soundtrack and interactions between students. Much of the heart of the story lies in the relationships between the kids and how they intersect during the harrowing experience Finney endures.
Dealing with child actors can be a mixed bag. In some cases they can help elevate a film as was the case with Kirsten Dunst in "Interview with the Vampire." Other times a child actor can almost single-handedly ruin a film like in the famous flop "Waterworld." Luckily, the child cast of "The Black Phone" nails their intended role with grace and poise. The standout star is Finney's sister Gwen, played with charming ferocity by newcomer Madeleine McGraw.
"The Black Phone" isn't a dialed-in horror film. Moments arise that seemingly defy basic logic and there are a few cheap jump scares that feel like they were tacked in lazily. The film more than makes up for cheap gimmicks with a psychological cat-and-mouse game compounded with supernatural elements that leave you nervous about what may happen next.