WELCH — Overcoming obstacles was something that the daughter of a McDowell County barber became known for when she earned a college education, became a teacher in coal company town schools, won a difficult election and became the first Black woman elected to serve in the West Virginia House of Delegates.
Elizabeth Simpson Drewry was born on Sept. 22, 1893 in Motley, Va. Her family later relocated to Elkhorn in McDowell County where her father, Grant Simpson, owned and operated a barber shop, according to a West Virginia Encyclopedia article by M. Lois Lucas. She attended McDowell County public schools and later attended the Bluefield Colored Institute, now Bluefield State College. From there, she entered the University of Cincinnati and graduated from what had, by then, become a Bluefield Collegiate Institute.
Through her work in the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, the National Association of Colored Women and her church, Drewry worked on community programs to help needy children and adults. She spoke out about the status of Black people in American society and stressed the importance of education.
Despite doing all this work, Drewry felt that she had to do more by giving Black citizens in southern West Virginia a greater voice in state government. The late coalfield historian Stuart McGehee, who was the long-time director of the Eastern Regional Coal Archives in Bluefield, said March 16, 2003 in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that Drewry worked her way from precinct poll worker to the county Democratic Executive Committee, and served eight years on the Northfork Town Council.
Drewry’s political career did not stop on the municipal or county level. In 1948, she ran for the House of Delegates for the first time, but she would not be the first Black woman to serve there. In 1927, Minnie Buckingham Harper became the nation’s first Black woman to serve on a state legislature when she was appointed to succeed her late husband in the West Virginia Legislature, according to West Virginia Archives & History. Harper was never elected.
The 1948 election ended with Drewry being defeated by a rival candidate, Harry Pauley of Iaeger. Drewry was announced as the winner of the Democratic fifth spot on the Democratic ticket, but Pauley protested the vote. After a recount, 64 disputed ballots were all presented to Pauley. He won the election by 32 votes.
In 1950, Drewry ran for office again and became the first Black woman elected to the House of Delegates. She went on to be reelected for six consecutive terms, McGeehe said.
“She crusaded for greater rights for women, Blacks and coal miners in her district,” McGehee stated.
Drewry was a leading voice in allowing women to serve on West Virginia’s juries. According to the Oct. 7, 1956 edition of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, one of three constitution amendments up for ratification on Nov. 6 that year “would permit members of the fairer sex to serve on juries. West Virginia is now among only four states without such legislation.”
Back in January of 1955, Drewry told the House of Delegates that women should be allowed to serve on juries along with the state’s male citizens.
“The right to share in the enforcement of the law should not be denied to women for, like other citizens, they share in the economic life of the nation, in the responsibility for family support and in the ownership of property,” she said. “As taxpayers and voters, women should be allowed to serve on juries in West Virginia.”
Legislative sources said then that jury duty would not be mandatory for women because there were “numerous instances, it was explained, in which male citizens are excused from jury duty because of the nature of their employment and for other reasons.”
During her long legislative career, Drewry testified at a 1951 investigation into attempts to bribe several legislators to support what was then called the “fire boss” bill, which would allow mine section foremen and other supervisory workers to make “fire boss” or safety inspections of coal mines before new shifts went underground, according to the Feb. 20, 1951 edition of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. The bill was opposed by the United Mine Workers and supported by the state mines department and coal operators.
Drewry said that she had been offered “$1,000 and a trip to Europe” to help keep the bill out of committee. This led to an investigation in which other delegates stated that they had been offered bribes as well.
In 1956, Ebony magazine honored Drewry as one of the 10 outstanding Black women in government, according to West Virginia Archives & History.
Drewry continued serving in the House of Delegates until she retired in 1964. At that time, she had served McDowell County in the Legislature longer than any other person and had never missed an important role call, according to her obituary in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
After her death on Sept. 24, 1979, Drewry’s personal papers were deposited at the Eastern Regional Coal Archives. The archives are housed at the Craft Memorial Library in downtown Bluefield.