Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published July 24, 2009. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
The pastor told us compassion demands a response, does something, costs something and reveals something about our relationship with God.
As I’ve sought ways to put that into practice in recent weeks, I came upon a story that reminds me how easily we overlook those who need compassion.
An older man had become unable to live independently and moved in with his daughter and her family.
Arthritis made eating difficult. He frequently dropped his spoon or was unable to get some foods from the plate into his mouth without spilling some. He didn’t hear well, and he often talked too loudly.
A fastidious housekeeper, his daughter grew impatient with cleaning up a big mess near his place at the table.
She brought in a smaller table and chair and placed them in one corner of the kitchen. Because her dad had broken two of her nice plates, she began serving his meals in a wooden bowl with a large wooden spoon to help him scoop up things like peas and gravy.
So, as the family dined at the table, they were able to focus on all their interests without being interrupted by the old man’s clumsiness.
He ate alone, too far away to chime in on conversations. He couldn’t hear most of what was being said, anyway.
One day, the mother found several pieces of wood in her 8-year-old son’s room. “What are you doing with these?” she asked.
“I’m making some bowls, and I’m going to make a table so I’ll have a place for you and Daddy to eat when you get old like Grandpa.”
Needless to say, the next evening Grandpa was back at the main table.
From then on, no one seemed to care about the mess he made. The whole family began to get him engaged in telling them stories.
It took a child to make them see they were missing out on a God-given opportunity to extend compassion.
When they suddenly began practicing the Golden Rule, they discovered the real worth of a man whom they now saw as a gift, not a burden.
Practicing compassion invades our comfort zone. It will mean we have to go out of our way or go out on a limb to help someone else.
It’s not always convenient to practice compassion.
We may need to give up time we’d rather spend doing something else.
Compassion also involves risk. The person we’re trying to help may not be as appreciative as the man in the Bible story.
I’ve learned to pray that God will help me see with His eyes and respond with His heart.
He directs me to situations not always pleasant and where I often feel inadequate.
Yet, when I’ve followed His cues, I’ve seen Him rescue and restore people as only God can do.
I’m so thankful He has shown so much compassion for me that He would consider using me to be His hands, feet, eyes, ears and heart to reach people I would otherwise leave by the wayside.