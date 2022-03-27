As my time comes to a close as the campaign chair for the United Way of Southern West Virginia, I can’t help but look back and think about what a wonderful experience it has been. There has been so much I have learned about the organization and our community that I count my blessings that I live in such a wonderful area and am part of such a wonderful organization. With this being my last article as the campaign chair, I would like to close out by reflecting on some of the things that I have learned and the great memories that I have created.
My first official duty as the campaign chair for the United Way of Southern West Virginia began with the much-lauded rubber ducky race. When I wrote the articles promoting the race, I figured that this would be an event attended by myself and a few others which would then be live streamed to the United Way’s Facebook page. However, when I arrived, I saw the true support for the United Way of Southern West Virginia, as this event was well attended by donors, volunteers, news crews, journalists, and of course an assortment of looky-loos. People had even parked campers down at the finish line to witness the climactic finish. The best part was when some of the ducks got away and started to float downstream; many of the people who came to witness the race jumped into the water (in lieu of not being attired in swim wear) and herded the ducks back to the shore.
Our second big event was the Wonderland of Trees, and what a wonder it was. Businesses once again showed out and the event was exquisite. While I have attended this event in the past and enjoyed it as an outsider, this year I was able to garner an insider’s perspective. What I learned is that this community is bound together by a sense of purpose. During the holiday season this purpose is to provide the best holiday to those who would otherwise not be able to find joy in this joyous season. The community understand this and rally around groups such as the United Way of Southern West Virginia knowing that with their support a little girl or boy will have enduring Christmas memories that will last them the rest of their life.
Along with these two large events there were other tertiary events such as Denim for a Difference, Equal Footing Shoe Fund, and Mac’s Toy Fund, as well as other worthy causes such as the warming centers and the 211 informational hotline. While the events were not full-scale productions such as what we saw with the rubber ducky race, the Wonderland of Drees and previously with Dancing With the Stars, they were wild successes. These events could not have been the successes they were without the support of this community, and we cannot say thank you enough for continually answering the call to action.
With this being my farewell article, I would like to say thank you for your support and patronage these last six months. I truly enjoyed being the campaign chair for the United Way of Southern West Virginia and witnessing the true value that they provide to this community. Please continue to support the United Way of Southern West Virginia as they are hope in an uncertain future. If you would like to donate to the United Way of Southern West Virginia, visit them online at unitedwayswv.org, call them at 304-253-2111, visit them at 110 Croft St., Beckley, WV 25801, or mail them at PO Box 546 Beckley, WV 25801.