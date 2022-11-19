As we lead into Thanksgiving week, it’s important to step back and dive into being grateful. To say our United Way of Southern West Virginia is blessed with devoted supporters would be an understatement. Our long-standing organization wouldn’t exist without selfless donors who give both monetarily and with their time and talents.
My United Way roots go back to childhood when I’d volunteer with my mom, Nancy Kissinger, at numerous community outreach events. I remember learning about United Way of Southern West Virginia from a young age. I’ve felt it crucial to pass this awareness and volunteerism onto my three young children. For years, we’ve kept a United Way “piggy bank” in our home to help reiterate that every donation counts – big or small. My kids jump on any opportunity to volunteer at United Way events with me – most recently, our Wonderland of Trees. On that note, I’d like to thank EVERYONE who supported this year’s display over the last few weeks by visiting, voting, participating in Family Fun Day, and generously bidding on the immaculate trees and gifts at our live auction evening.
Our United Way of Southern West Virginia has been blessed with the ability to positively impact lives in many ways – both tangibly and intangibly. Through annual campaign pledges, one-time donations, community fundraising events, and selfless donations of time and creativity, we can help those in need. This help is extended through monetary support and direct services.
We help by financially supporting our nonprofit partner agencies who devote every minute of their time and efforts to serving on the frontline for others. These nonprofit partner agencies apply for grant funding annually and are then reviewed by our United Way of Southern West Virginia Board of Directors. As a board member, we take our roles in reviewing these funding applications very seriously. Every dollar we extend is just as important as every dollar raised. We want to THANK all our partner agencies for your selfless devotion to service and care for others.
We are also grateful for the ability to extend help through direct services. Our 2-1-1 Information & Referral Hotline connects dozens of people DAILY to the resources they need in our community. Through our Equal Footing Shoe Fund, we give children in need a new pair of athletic shoes to provide comfort, warmth, and the ability to focus and participate in school/gym class. Through our Healthy Grandfamilies Program, we share resources, provide a sense of community, and help educate grandparents who unexpectedly find themselves raising grandchildren.
We are continually thankful for all the support we receive from our southern West Virginia community. You enable us to positively impact lives every single day through every single dollar and hour donated. We wish everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving!
United begins with YOU.
Campaign pledges or single donations can be made conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or by mailing your contribution to: United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.