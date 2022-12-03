I am biased, but I am incredibly fond of our United Way of Southern West Virginia Board of Directors and staff.
It takes a village to cover a seven-county region here in our great mountain state. When I first got involved with United Way of Southern West Virginia, I was able to attend a United Way Worldwide conference in Washington, D.C. One of the key topics during that multi-day conference was “Advocacy.” I learned that anyone (that’s YOU reading this) can be a United Way advocate. The front line of our organization’s advocacy is our Board of Directors and staff in the office.
Becoming a board member – in any realm and sector – requires commitment. Becoming a board member of one of the largest non-profit agencies in West Virginia, which supports dozens of other non-profit agencies, which hosts some of the largest fundraising events of the year, and whose efforts are highlighted consistently in the community, takes passion, dedication and leadership.
We are blessed to have a devoted Board of Directors who are honored to serve in our seats and assist in extending help to as many individuals in southern West Virginia as possible. It is our job to advocate for the health, education, and financial stability of our community. We follow the visionary direction of Executive Director Trena Dacal and her wonderful staff – Lori Cuthbert (financial administrator), Marsha Shonk (2-1-1 Information & Referral specialist) and Ashleigh Legg (AmeriCorps VISTA).
I would like to thank each one of our United Way of Southern West Virginia Board members for positively impacting change through every dollar raised, story shared, and volunteer hour served. Here is a complete list of our 2022 Board of Directors:
● Bonny Copenhaver – New River Community & Technical College
● Rachel Cornett (Board vice president of administration)– Jan Care Ambulance
● Todd Cornett – Jan Care Ambulance
● Jeff Disibbio – Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias
● Deb Evans – Pfizer
● Karen Ewing (Board vice chair/director of finance) – Pendleton Community Bank
● Jonathan Grose (Board vice chairman) – City National Bank
● Terri Hale – The Register-Herald
● Teri Harlan – Fayette County Health Department
● Sherrie Hunter – Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority
● Jeremiah Johnson – The Historic Black Knight
● Jo Lynn Keaton – Banker’s Life Insurance
● Trina Epperly – Compliance, LLC
● Megan Legursky (UWSWV campaign chairman) – Mars Bank
● Luke Lively – Luke Lively Insurance
● Cheryl Mitchem – Raleigh General Hospital
● Joan Neff – WVU Tech
● Dr. Liz Nelson – Beckley Internal Medicine
● Angela Ramsey (Board Chairman) – BesTitle Agency, Inc
● Mayor Rob Rappold – City of Beckley
● Beth Reger – Southern Communications
● Rob Ridgeway – The Summit Bechtel Reserve
● Ronn Robinson (Board Parliamentarian) – AEP
● Jessica Rubin – Solutions, LLC
● Roy Shrewsbury – SLS Land & Energy Development
● Jordan Wooldridge – Truist
● Stephen Word – Beckley Loan Company
● Paula Wykle – Twin State
You can be a United Way advocate each and every day. Thank you for everyone’s continued support.
United begins with YOU.
Campaign pledges or single donations can be made conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or by mailing your contribution to: United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.