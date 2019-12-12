Tea planned at Old Victorian Inn

It has become part of the holiday tradition for many to enjoy afternoon tea in Alderson. In recent years it has been held at the Old Victorian Inn where hosts Sam and Doris Kasley and helpers from Alderson Main Street have made everyone feel so welcome.
Beautifully decorated for the season, the Old Victorian Inn, built in 1906 for a lumber baron, showcases all the beautiful wood that was available at that time. A variety of teas and tidbits will be served along with a helping of history about tea customs in the American Victorian era.
In keeping with the spirit of the season, many of the helpers will be in costume. Harpist Leah Trent will perform as an accompaniment, and the large Christmas tree will tower over it all.
There are two seatings at 1 and 3 p.m. and tickets are limited. Guests may purchase tickets at the Alderson Artisan’s Gallery, Alderson’s Store, and Bridgewalk Vendors for $15 each. Proceeds support Alderson Main Street projects.
Alderson Main Street President Judy Lohmeyer said, “This is certainly one of my favorite activities of the Christmas season here in Alderson. I particularly enjoy seeing grandmothers, mothers, and daughters all dressed up and with the youngsters trying to act very properly as they drink their tea. Whole families come as well as groups of friends. Please join us!”