Tara Pack was born a Tarheel, straight from Lexington, N.C. Her dream job, however, was to work at Pipestem Resort State Park. After all, she married a local farm boy, one of the Packs from River Ridge Road.
Before her path would take her along the country roads of West Virginia, she graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, earning a degree in public relations, marketing and communications. From there she went to work for U.S. Trust, a wealth management firm in Greensboro.
Her heart was leaning toward working with children or abused families, which led to her next role, serving as a victim advocate – someone who supports any victim of crime or their families.
“So, whenever they went into the courtroom, they would know exactly kind of what was taking place in the court system. I always wanted to kind of be their voice.”
But the court system was not a happy place, Pack shares.
“Most of the time the victims don’t know kind of what’s going on. You’re trying to explain the court system to them, and everything changes. And as soon as you think you’re going for the case, they will change [the date]. It’s always ups and downs in the courtroom,” Pack says.
In 2017, she and her husband Jason decided to move to West Virginia.
“My kids loved this area. His parents always took them to Pipestem [Resort] State Park, and they just fell in love with it, as I did as well.
“I’m a Tarheel through and through. I love North Carolina and love going home. But I fell in love with Pipestem, the mountains, West Virginia, and its people.” Initially, she struggled to find work. The job market was sluggish. She wanted to be on the fun side of helping people. “I told my husband … I want to be in recreation because working with the victims is so hard.”
What she really wanted was to work for the state park. By now, though, her background was solid on the legal side of helping victims. She tried working in the school system at both Summers County middle and high schools with the accounting side of things.
But, when Kristen Cook was elected prosecutor in Summers County, she asked Pack to come on board and she took Cook up on it.
“I was helping her write indictments and helping with the victims, that sort of thing.”
Later, then Mercer County Prosecutor George Sitler had an opening for a victim advocate position.
“I had to go through some classes to be able to do that. I was victim advocate coordinator director over the grant that we had through the state.”
Meanwhile, farm life on the River Ridge Road in Pipestem, where all the Packs live, was full of cows, chickens and pigs.
“You name it, it’s up there. We do raise beef as well. My husband does that on the side. He makes a living of selling the beef and getting that to others who like that, and he is a dispatcher. R.T. Rogers Oil Company, Hinton.”
In the meantime, Tara and Jason’s children, Allison and Tyler, were learning to be farm kids. Allison was super outdoorsy and bonded with West Virginia first, Pack says. And Tyler was scared of cows and everything else under the sun, at first.
Then it happened. Pack’s dream job was posted.
“We were going through a new election for a prosecutor at that time; every four years, that’s what you have to do. So you are constantly stressed out wondering when the new boss comes in if you are going to have a job and how that’s going to go.”
She sent her application for the event planner position at the state park and was encouraged when she was told by then-Superintendent Nathan Hanshaw that she had the qualifications.
“You never know how they feel when you’re not from West Virginia, selling the park and you’re from North Carolina.”
It helped that Jason’s family was from there and his grandmother worked as the night auditor out at the park’s resort.
“So, they knew his family and they knew me from her talking about my family, so I think they were kind of like, ‘Oh, she is a West Virginia girl.’ Maybe not born here. But, you know, one of the things I had always [visited] the park with my kids. I knew where all the conference rooms were. I knew what the park was about. And some people who even applied didn’t know that and they’re from here.”
That was the end of her dull days in the courtroom.
Pack’s office now overlooks the beautiful mountains of West Virginia.
“To me it was just a transition of good things. Being able to plan events around celebrating, a conference or a bride getting married, or just a celebration of life or a birthday party. It’s a whole new vibe.”
As she walks the park’s facilities with all the ease of a local, the 47-year-old’s days are filled with making sure that everything is organized for events taking place at Pipestem. She bounces among helping with the resort’s Mountain Serenity Spa, collaborating with the assistant lodge manager, or making sure rooms are great for their guests.
“Every day is different. I spend a lot of time talking to people on the phone all day. People will call me to say, ‘Hey, I want to come to Pipestem,’ because they’ve been hearing a lot about our conferences and how we meet the needs of what they’re looking for.”
Pack credits Governor Jim Justice for the difference his focus on tourism has made in the state parks.
At his direction, the state has poured $151 million into upgrades at every state park and forest in West Virginia since he took office in 2017, including $8 million at Pipestem that included nearly $4.4 million in renovations to the park’s two lodges, cabin upgrades, and more than $3.6 million in infrastructure improvements to the park’s tram, wastewater treatment plant and campground waterline.
From improved rooms and greater handicap accessibility to new carpet and furniture (and fresh coats of paint), it’s been a little upscale to the state parks, Pack says.
“He’s made it a thing that people want to go to. Their marketing and tourism with the swings have created a place where people are like, oh, I want to visit all those places where these swings are and take a look at it. It’s going to bring a slew of more people into the park.
“So that’s been pleasant where people who are getting married or who want to do a conference they want to come here. They’re like, oh, let’s look at Pipestem. And by word of mouth, people are finding out [they] can do everything here at Pipestem,” she said, smiling confidently.
“It’s a blessing to me because I thrive here. A lot of people don’t have that in their job. Where they want to come to work and want to do good things. Even though I felt like I did do good things in the court system, I feel like here I make a bigger difference where people leave happy every day when they come here. It’s a dream come true.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.