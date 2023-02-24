William James Tanner has established a designated fund at Beckley Area Foundation (BFA) to provide yearly distributions for AWAY (formerly known as the Women’s Resource Center) and YMCA of Southern WV.
“Both of these organizations hold a special place in my heart,” said Tanner. “A lady from church invited me to the Women’s Resource Center to have lunch years ago, and I spent time with some of the members and it was very impactful.
“I’ve been a member at the YMCA since 1980,” Tanner said in a press release, “and I also developed a professional relationship with them through Spartan Sporting Goods and youth programs. Each organization is so important for our community, and I’m honored to establish a fund that supports them forever.”
A designated fund is established to benefit a specific charity or program for a charity. Since the first designated fund was created in 1986, BAF has helped donors fulfill their philanthropic goals by supporting local organizations and their community. To date, over $6.5 million has been distributed from designated funds.
“AWAY is so thankful for Jim Tanner’s recently established fund at BAF,” said Regina Thomas, executive director of AWAY, in the release. “These funds help our clients to get a fresh start. AWAY is able to purchase furniture, pay deposits for rent, assist with utilities, and other essential needs to help our clients get back on their feet.”
Jay Rist, CEO of the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, said in the release, “The money received from Jim Tanner’s new designated fund will be critical to support the YMCA’s operations. The fund will help us with maintenance of our downtown facility.”
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may mail contributions with “Tanner AWAY/YMCA” in the memo to BAF, 1210 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, WV 25801, or visit the website at bafwv.org to donate online. If you are interested in starting a designated fund or leaving a legacy gift, call BAF at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.