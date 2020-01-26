A father and daughter from Beckley, Jim and Lora Owston, recently received a number of awards for their 2018 WV Remembers public relations campaign. The campaign for Temple Beth El’s annual Beckley Holocaust Remembrance Day was centered on an interview with Max Lewin, Beckley’s only Holocaust survivor.
“I really don’t think it’s so much what we did, but the fact that we had this video of Max Lewin that we were going to show,” said Dr. Jim Owston, who is currently serving as assistant provost for extended learning at Alderson Broaddus University. “He had been gone for 16 years, and here was an opportunity for people to remember him and hear this story for the first time from his mouth. We were just a conduit for the message and that was really the draw.”
The interview with Lewin took place in 1996 and was slated for a TV program Owston produced at the time.
“Max got emotional in the interview,” said Owston. “He called and told me, ‘Don’t play it on your TV show. Just hold it, and you can play it when I’m gone.’”
Lewin passed in 2002, but the interview remained shelved until 2018.
“That ended up being perfect because 2018 was the 100th anniversary year of Lewin’s birth,” added Owston.
After remembering the interview and deciding it could help promote the city’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, Owston thought it would also be a great opportunity to team up with his daughter Lora, then an Alderson Broaddus junior mass communication and journalism major.
Jim and Lora went to work on the pro bono campaign with approval from leaders at Temple Beth El.
“There were quite a lot of reasons why we decided to do this, frankly,” said Lora. “However, a big one for me was that I find a lot of meaning in working on projects with a cause and find it important to share others’ stories … Another factor was some of my experiences when I studied abroad in Europe back in 2016. During my time there, I visited two different concentration camps – Auschwitz and Dachau – and both were quite chilling to witness. I felt that being able to connect the things that I saw there to someone in my own community was something that needed to be shared.”
Owston said the campaign included branding, a logo, a blog, posters, radio PSAs, a feature radio story, videos, a press release, a newspaper article, a radio interview, a website, social media presence, newspaper ads and other media coverage. It was active between February and April 2018.
The campaign culminated at the commemoration April 15, 2018, when the Owstons used media contacts to aid in bringing 165 people to the Beckley Holocaust Remembrance Day.
“It was very successful,” said Lora. “We more than doubled their highest-ever attendance. But I think the key takeaway can really be found in our campaign name: WV Remembers. It's important that people remember the events of the Holocaust and Max's story. Remembering them helps us empathize with the struggles and suffering of others, and also serves to remind us that such a tragedy should never occur again. With so much going on in the world right now, I believe that's absolutely crucial.”
The father and daughter most recently won “Best in Show” and numerous other awards for the campaign. The latest honors pitted the duo against professional advertising agencies in a six-state region in the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) – East Central District’s 2019 Diamond Awards competition. This latest honor follows Owston & Owston’s winning the 2018 “Best in West Virginia” award in Morgantown in June 2019 during the West Virginia PRSA chapter’s annual Crystal Awards Gala.
In addition to “Best in Show” and “Best in West Virginia,” Owston & Owston’s WV Remembers campaign won eight first-place Diamond and four second-place Merit awards at the regional level and 11 first-place Crystal awards and one second-place Honorable Mention at the state level – a total of 26 honors. In competition with hundreds of other entries, the Owstons captured 23 percent of the 2019 regional awards.
“It was really just a labor of love to honor the Holocaust victims and to honor Max Lewin,” said Dr. Owston. “People who were new to the area got an education on who Max was and what he suffered. We really enjoyed the project.”
Tom Sopher, president of Temple Beth El, said Max Lewin would have been proud of the campaign’s successes.
“Jim and Lora did an excellent job promoting the event,” Sopher said. “We are not surprised they won. The attendance was proof it worked.”
To watch the interview with Max Lewin, visit www.wvremembers.org.