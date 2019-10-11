Carnegie Hall continues its 2019-20 season Friday, Oct. 11, at 7:30 p.m. with a performance by Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience.
This performance is presented in conjunction with Taste of Our Towns (TOOT) – a delicious benefit for Carnegie Hall, which takes place on Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. in downtown Lewisburg.
For 35 years, two- time Grammy award winning artist Terrance Simien, eighth generation Louisiana Creole has been shattering the myths about what his indigenous zydeco roots music is — and is not. Leading his Zydeco Experience bandmates — long time member Danny Williams, Stan Chambers, Curtis Watson, Lance Ellis and Kevin Menard – Simien has become one of the most respected and accomplished artists in American roots music today.
He and his band mates have performed over 8500 concerts, toured millions of miles to over 45 countries during their eventful career.
Tickets to the performance start at $25, and discounts are available for Carnegie Hall members, students, senior citizens, and military. To purchase tickets call Carnegie Hall Box Office at 304-645-7917, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, or stop by at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.
Carnegie Hall Box Office is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.