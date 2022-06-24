As I swelter beneath summer’s sun into a lazy daze, I take note of some of life’s simple pleasures.
In June, and especially July, it’s often not about the tallying of tasks that I completed that day, but sometimes summer break is instead about keeping cool, having fun and finding moments of joy.
I have recently had many perfect days like this: unplanned, wide open, restful and filled with possibilities. On these particular days, I have few frenzies to focus on, and a worry is seldom to stew or sting in my mind, so much so that I often feel like Ferdinand as I just sit and enjoy the refreshing breeze, the sweet scent of the flowers and so much more. The bright beams of golden light piercing through my blinds in the morning beckon me outside to sunbathe on our new, beautifully spacious deck. As I rest there – still and happy – the soles of my feet are heated by the already warm wood, and my mind is soothed as the rest of myself awakens with each sweet, creamy sip of coffee.
By this point, it’s debatable what I’ll do. If the caffeine kicks in fast and the plump, fresh red raspberries from out in the garden call my name, I may decide to stroll down the road to my high tunnel to pick a few. Once I get my fix and fill of the tangy, red rubies, I’ll take a moment or two as I excitedly and intensely observe each new crop that boomed overnight. Taking in all the vibrant and beautiful hues as I walk up and down the paths – from the stark and dark olive beet greens decorated with blood-like crimson veins to the rich rainbow array of the zinnias, marigolds and snapdragons that fill in every inch of free space – I become overjoyed and exhilarated, once again, by all the picturesque scenes that surround me.
However, the possibility is quite high that I may immediately become way too entranced and deeply soothed by the sun, the trickling stream, and the chirping birds that I’ll just have to stake my claim on the sunny deck and stay for a while, saving my exploration for later.
The beautiful thing is that no matter what I do, I’ll always be accompanied by the scorching summer sun, the chattering birds, the sweet scent of the fluorescent wafts of honeysuckle, and all the other blooms that fill my hollow with delight. I know that soon enough, my days will be filled with lectures, exams, and science labs, which is why each summer day’s freedom and ease is just so special.
