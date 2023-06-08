Another beautiful summer week is upon us, and it brings plenty of events along with it. Small venues, big venues, and every venue in between has something going on. You can grab a table for two in front of a tiny stage this weekend, or you can stretch out on a blanket at a full-blown festival. I have dug up several of those options and more for you to read about today.
Have you been to Hill and Holler in Lewisburg yet? The menu is ample, the food is amazing, and you can catch JC Square playing there on Friday, June 9, from 8 – 10 p.m. There are also many great shops to visit nearby, and no one ever regrets a trip to Lewisburg.
The Untrained Professionals are pulling triple duty this week. Friday, June 9, you can see them perform at the Southside Junction Taphouse in Fayetteville from 8 – 10 p.m. Saturday, June 10, takes them to Tamarack Summerfest from noon – 12:45 p.m. (I will tell you more about Summerfest in just a moment.) UP finishes up this week at the Rusted Musket in Mullens on Sunday, June 11, from 5 – 8 p.m. The Musket has an awesome outdoor stage that they use when the weather is good.
Shawn Benfield will perform at The Vault in Summersville at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 9. Shawn puts on a great show, and I have heard good things about The Vault. I haven’t made it there yet, so someone shoot me an email and tell me more about it.
The WV Hellbender is a 132-mile motorsports loop with over 1,300 curves. Motorcycles from all over will converge to celebrate the Hellbender Hootenanny from Friday, June 9, through Sunday, June 11. The fun starts on Friday evening with Bike Night in Richwood. Motorcycles and enthusiasts alike will line Oakford Avenue from 6 – 9 p.m. The city invites everyone to be part of this celebration in their National Forest Gateway Community, whether you have a motorcycle or not. Other events will also be held as these riders navigate our technical highways. The Summersville Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse, and Summersville CVB will bring riders the largest “Dice Run” in the state. You can visit any of their social media sites for details as they emerge. I am a motorcycle rider myself, and I ask everyone to please ride responsibly and be safe. Don’t ride a motorcycle? You can do your part by simply staying alert this weekend and watching out for a greater number of bikes on the road.
I really enjoy writing about events that have a little something for everyone, and this next one absolutely qualifies. Summerfest at Tamarack Marketplace will be on Saturday, June 10, from noon until 6 p.m. Enjoy vendors of all sorts, including arts, crafts, food, beer, and more. There will be live artist demonstrations throughout the day such as oil painting, ceramics, needle felting, and more. Of course, the Tamarack Marketplace will be in full swing No festival is complete without live local music, and Summerfest will have two stages full of that all afternoon. Some of the talent you can expect to see is Alabaster Boxer, Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns, Ginger Wixx, Jonah Carden, Lords of Lester, and several more. The kids can get their faces painted, see a magic show, and you can even bring the pets, so bring your blankets or lawn chairs to make a day of this one.
Beckley Pride will host Comedy Pride Night at Jimmie’s Place on Thursday, June 8, at 8 p.m. Celebrate Pride Month with a lineup featuring Derek Stacy, June Dempsey, and Justin Murdock. This show promises to keep you laughing with humor, hilarious anecdotes, and witty observations. The food at Jimmie’s is truly delicious, so you might want to grab a table early and make a dinner date out of this one. There is a $10 cover charge for the show, which will be donated to Beckley Pride.
Calacino’s in Beckley is killing it this week with three live shows in a row. Jonah Carden will play Bike Night on Thursday, June 8, at 7 p.m. Bikes come from all over to this event, and the stage is set up to enjoy from both the indoor and the outdoor seating. Chad Cox performs there on Friday, June 9, at 8 p.m. and then it’s the George Dorne Band at 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. Calacino’s has also started a smoked dinner special with a wide selection of sides on Fridays after 5 p.m. Matt Bartlett gets the smoker going around 7 a.m. for you, and the meat will be falling apart by dinner time, whether it’s brisket or chicken. This week it will be ribs, but you can check their Facebook to see what it will be on any particular Friday.
The Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville is one of my favorite event venues to visit. If you have been there, it’s easy to see why. If you haven’t, it’s not my fault because I have been trying to tell you about it. Even on nights that they don’t have live entertainment, it’s a beautiful atmosphere with delicious food and friendly staff. Chloe Florence will perform there on Friday, June 9, and it’s James Townsend on Saturday, June 10. Both of these shows are going down from 7 – 10 p.m.
Café One Ten in Oak Hill has a burger on their menu I have been wanting to tell you about. They call it the Texas Jack Burger. I didn’t ask why they named it that, but I have to guess that the first half is because everything is bigger in Texas, and this burger qualifies. It comes covered in pepperjack cheese, so there’s no mystery on the second half of the name either. Then they throw in some savory southwestern ranch, deep fried banana peppers, bacon, and lettuce, to make a burger that you need to get out and try. Drop by 110 Main Street and see what I’m talking about.
The 7th Annual Color the River will be on Saturday, June 10, starting at 9 a.m. This year, they will use Berry’s John Henry Campground across the Pence Springs Bridge as the put-in point and will float to the Talcott Bridge take-out. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and they are hoping that everyone is in the water by noon. Bring whatever you want to float on and a life jacket, then prepare for about three hours on the water. They will even have free rubber bracelets to the first 500 registrants. T-shirts and stickers will be available for sale and any donations will be accepted, with all proceeds going toward the Color the River Cancer Fund. After the float, come on into downtown Hinton for live music, vendors, and food, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The big food vendor this year will be Pigs and Pits BBQ, set up at 3rd and Temple. They will be serving pulled pork, chicken wings, hillbilly Twinkies, and more. Bring a chair and join the fun.
On Friday, June 9, the Weekend Warriors will perform live at Rendezvous River Lodge in Lansing. Then on Saturday, June 10, it will be Red Audio with special guest Matt Deal on the stage. Rendezvous is located at 65 Mill Creek Campus Road, and this show is scheduled from 8 – 11 p.m.
Retro Reset at the Crossroads Mall has been a major asset to the events community since they came to town. They are constantly scheduling fantastic events and finding great new things for us to experience. They have held Hot Wheels shows, Funko Pops shows, live wrestling with meet and greets, comic book shows, and much more. They are right back at it tonight from 6 – 9 p.m. with something for you horror fans out there. Ari Lehman is known in the horror world as playing the child Jason Voorhees in the film “Friday the 13th,” becoming the first actor to portray the horror icon. You can come and meet him, have him sign your movie swag, get his autograph, or take a selfie with him. Packages range from $30 – $100, and if you can’t make it, RR will allow you to drop off your swag early for a signature.
What are you going to do this week? Float a kayak with a few hundred friends? Visit some local craft vendors? Ride your motorcycle down a beautiful, windy, mountain road? Maybe you just want to grab a lawn chair and eat some barbecue while listening to a band. No matter what you choose to do, be safe and have a beer for me. You might even see me out there somewhere if you pay attention, but if not, you know I will be right back here next Thursday with more great event options for you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.