Sparklers and firecrackers enveloped in a sea of red, white and blue heralds July 4th celebrations, cookouts, and backyard pools.
Independence Day celebrates the passage of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, when the Continental Congress declared the 13 American colonies were no longer under British rule, but united, independent states.
I had an uncle who delivered bread to the stores in the area where he lived. When other family members lamented that he didn't get the day off like everyone else, Uncle Charlie repeatedly explained July 4 is the biggest bread day of the year. He sold more hamburger and hotdog buns on that day than all other days of the year.
Is there a better way to celebrate this country's independence than with hotdogs and hamburgers on the grill? Mix in a few sparklers for the kids, maybe some firecrackers, a few family members, good food, maybe even a parade downtown and the tradition continues.
As the Covid-19 pandemic mask mandates, social distancing, and crowd-size limits are lifted in numerous places, a new sort of independence can also be celebrated this summer along with the 245th anniversary of Independence Day. Those backyard cookouts and family get-togethers are even more meaningful as the pandemic fades into history.
With so much to celebrate, it may be time to try something other than hamburgers and hotdogs. You might want to try the following recipe for barbecued chicken. It comes from the mid 1940s and can be used for chicken baked in the oven or cooked on the grill.
•
Barbecued Chicken
4 pounds chicken
Salt and pepper
2 ½ cups ketchup
¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
¼ cup A-1 sauce
¼ cup white vinegar
1 small onion, finely chopped
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Salt and pepper chicken to taste.
Mix ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, A-1 sauce, white vinegar and onion, then pour over chicken.
Bake in 350-degree-oven for about one hour, until chicken is done.
•
The chicken should register 165 degrees on a food thermometer, inserted into the thickest part of the chicken, when it is done, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture food safety guidelines.
The same recipe can be used for chicken cooked on the grill.
Use whatever parts of the chicken your family enjoys – whole chickens, or breasts, or legs, or thighs, or any combination you like.
I always rinse chicken under cold water, but I know people who don't.
If you prefer the sauce have a little more kick, you might try adding red pepper flakes or hot sauce to the recipe.
If you prefer your sauce a little sweeter, add some brown sugar or maybe a little honey.
Ground mustard, lemon juice, smoked paprika, or garlic powder would add a bit more flavor as well – depending on your preference.
As always, play around with the recipe and make it your own.
Throw some baking potatoes on the grill or in the oven, add some corn on the cob, a garden salad or cole slaw, some bread and you're all set for Independence Day.
My dad didn't like barbecued chicken and I only remember my mom making this once. I loved it. That, however, was back when my stomach didn't turn on me when I indulged in something that actually had flavor.
While the food is important for any celebration, the memories made are even more so. Being with family and friends, no matter the food, is reason to celebrate any time.
