Spring is certainly in the air, and this means that more well-attended events have arrived along with it. There is a little of everything on the horizon this week, and as usual, I have tried to find something for everyone’s taste. If there’s nothing here for you, I wonder about what you do with your free time. Seriously, send me an email and let me know.
Very Rare Vintage in Fayetteville will be holding the Vintage in the Ville Earth Day Event on Saturday, April 22, at The Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building. This event will have more than 20 vendors featuring vintage clothing, local art, jewelry, antiques, and much more. This one is free to the public and kicks off at 11 a.m. There will also be a T-shirt raffle with all proceeds being donated to the Humane Society in Oak Hill.
A couple of our local musicians will be burning up the roads this week, leaving you little excuse not to catch a great live show. Thomas Danley starts his busy schedule on Friday, April 21, at the Watering Hole in Shady Spring. This show starts at 9 p.m., and you need to grab one of their amazing burgers while you’re there. Saturday, April 22, he plays at Bunkers Sports Bar at Glade Springs Resort at 11 a.m. for their Beer, Bands, and BBQ event. He’s off to Virginia Saturday night, but he’s back in our area again on Monday, April 24. Drop in and see him at Chetty’s in Lansing, where he will be rocking Wing Night on the gorge.
The Untrained Professionals aren’t exactly going to be sitting still either. They will be playing at 50 East Casual Dining and Spirits in White Sulphur Springs on Thursday, April 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. I had my first meal at 50 East last month, and it was top shelf to say the least. On Friday, April 21, UP will be at The Zone Bar and Grill in Cross Lanes from 9:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. Next, they will be playing the Coffee and Tea Celebration in downtown Beckley on Saturday, April 22, from 1 to 2 p.m., and then head to the Rusted Musket in Mullens from 8 to 11 p.m.
The Beckley Coffee and Tea Celebration will be held downtown on Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This street festival is gearing up to be much more than just sampling coffee, tea, and desserts. There will be dozens of classic cars, hot rods, and motorcycles rolling in for you to check out while you enjoy the day. Live music will include Susan Ketron, Kamron Lawson, the Mount Hope Regional Band, Seeking Altitude, and the Untrained Professionals. Also, what kind of street celebration would it be without food trucks? So, this one has something for everyone and all the senses, so get out and take advantage of it.
DJCC takes his Karaoke Night on the road this week, starting Thursday, April 20, at Cheers in Beckley. Drinks are cheaper the earlier you arrive, and you can sing your favorite tunes from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. You can also sing with DJCC in Mullens on Saturday, April 22, at the Rusted Musket. This one is scheduled from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Jay Milam performs at Maggie’s Pub in Fayetteville on Friday, April 21, from 8 to 11 p.m. Drop in and soak up some sunshine in their yard area with a new drink special, the Mango Tango. It has your choice of tequila muddled with fresh mango and agave nectar. That gets shaken with ice and topped off with Mango White Claw, and finally, it’s all garnished with fresh mango. Maggie’s is a really cool venue, and the talented Jay Milam is just another good excuse to go visit.
The Stacey Carroll Project is playing at Charlie’s Pub in Fayetteville on Saturday, April 22, from 9 p.m. until midnight. They will also be playing an all-acoustic show at the Gaines Estates on Wednesday, April 26. This show is set to go down between 6 and 9 p.m.
Calacino’s in Beckley works very hard to bring you at least two great live shows every weekend. This isn’t easy to do, especially when they also promise to NEVER have a cover charge. Take advantage of that and go enjoy a delicious meal and live entertainment on any weekend you might be free. On Friday, April 21, you can catch Shawn Benfield on the stage, and then it’s Buddy Allen and the Cheat River Band on Saturday, April 22. Both of these shows start at 8 p.m., and neither will disappoint.
The Resort at Glade Springs invites you to join them for their Beers, Bands, and BBQ event at Bunkers on Saturday, April 22. Enjoy a spring day filled with craft beers and delicious barbecue all day long. It all kicks off with Thomas Danley playing live from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chef Jamie Henderson will then host a smoked meat demo from 2 to 3 p.m. To tie it all up, Matt Mullins takes the stage from 3 to 7 p.m.
While you are taking in all the entertainment, you can challenge your friends to a game of beer pong or cornhole. There will be barbecue sandwiches, barbecue ribs, coleslaw, and chips available for purchase. No need to worry, there will be plenty of drinks available at this event to wash all of that down with.
Charlie’s Pub in Fayetteville is bringing another hilarious live comedy show to town on Thursday, April 20. Sponsored by Cantrell’s Ultimate Rafting, there are some heavy hitters booked for the FOUR-TWO-OH! Comedy Show. Bobby Wayne Stauts from Las Vegas will be headlining with special guests Kory Kling and Kala Keller. Ian Lutz will be hosting, and the craziness all starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are only $10 at the door and just $7 if you get them in advance. Folks, this is quality live entertainment for less money than you will spend at the movies, so get out and take advantage of it.
Big Draft Brewing in White Sulphur Springs is holding their Spring Artist Market on Saturday, April 22. It’s free to attend, and there will be over 30 local vendors set up and showing off their wares from noon until 5 p.m. Our area is blessed with local artists, and here’s a perfect opportunity to meet some of them. Besides the place being packed with art, the food at BDB is delicious. I shouldn’t even have to mention the amazing beers they have to offer, but I guess I just did. If you are interested in being a vendor, email Julie Fine at juliefinedesigns@gmail.com.
While you are in White Sulphur, don’t forget that there is lots to do within walking distance of the BDB. Just a few doors down, you will find that the 50 East has a wonderful restaurant and tasting room that you will want to try. There are antique shops, bike shops, and plenty more to see; go get out and make a day of it.
The Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville is holding an Old Time Jam Session on Thursday, April 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. You never know who or what type of instrument might wander in for this event, but you can bet that you will see some impromptu jamming at its best. Not a musician? That’s OK too. Come and enjoy the show while you try one of the delicious beers that the Freefolk brew themselves.
We are blessed to live in an area where it’s almost impossible NOT to take in some local culture in any given week. Try a new craft beer. Buy something from an artisan. Listen to a band you’ve never heard before. Order something weird off the menu. In an effort to keep you all informed, you are very likely to see me out there doing the same, so come and say hello to me. Otherwise, I will be here again next week, or you can email me at events@register-herald.com.
