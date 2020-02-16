Question: I have urinary incontinence and went to see my doctor and was told I have a bladder prolapse. I do not want to have a surgery to fix it, but it is very bothersome to me and causing me to miss many social events. Do you have any suggestions that may help me with preventing urine accidents?
Answer: There are some prescription medications that you and your doctor can go over that help with urine incontinence. Also, making frequent bathroom trips or ‘bladder training’ so that you do not have a full bladder can help prevent your bladder from leaking. You can also try to use two to three Poise or incontinence pads at a time; this way the height of the pad may help ‘push’ the bladder back up into the pelvic area.
Question: My mouth is really dry at night, that the sides are cracked. I wake up with a very dry mouth. I drink a lot of water and I do take many medications, which, when I read the side effects, all of them can cause dry mouth. I am not sure what to do.
Answer: I have noticed a few things with patients lately that may help. Some patients are on too many antihistamines such as Singulair and Claritin and/or Zyrtec. They have allergies and are taking too many medications that dry their mouth. So, on top of the medications that they NEED to take, such as their blood pressure medications and their inhalers for their asthma and COPD, they are taking allergy medications, which are overdrying their mouths. If you do not have any saliva, I recommend speaking with your doctor and discussing if you can stop one of your antihistamines; sometimes this helps with your dry mouth symptoms.
