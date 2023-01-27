Where do we draw the line between the genius of a work and the madness of its author?
That’s the sort of question that Todd Field’s 2022 psychological drama “Tár” attempts to examine through the heliocentric performance of Cate Blanchett as the titular character, Lydia Tár. So great is Blanchett’s performance that she’s received a 2023 Academy Award nomination for Best Actress while the film is nominated for Best Picture, largely behind the weight of her performance.
Much of that weight must be carried by Blanchett because the film is largely a character study entirely focused on her pathos. Lydia Tár, gifted with an extraordinary sense of hearing, is a world-renowned classical composer who conducts the prestigious Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, guest-teaches at Juilliard, records symphonies and is in the process of promoting a new book. She relies heavily upon her personal assistant, a woman named Francesca, to keep her busy schedule on track, though Lydia often treats her with a cold indifference.
As talented as Lydia is, her personal foibles conspire to ensure her fall from public grace. She routinely breaks the promises she has made to the musicians in her regiment, she commands a domineering presence over her wife, Sharon, and her inability to concede a different point of view ultimately results in an out-of-context smear job that begins her cancellation. Sharon describes Lydia’s relationship with their daughter, Petra, as being the only non-transactional relationship in Lydia’s life.
While many similarities can be drawn between Blanchett’s Lydia Tár and JK Simmon’s Terrance Fletcher, from the 2014 film “Whiplash,” the former is not written to be nearly as bombastic as the overtly abusive latter. Where “Whiplash” is a romantic parable about overcoming any and all odds, “Tár” is an incisive examination of the current culture clash overtaking the arts. Fletcher represents an obstacle to overcome; Lydia Tár represents the last gasp of an artistic aristocracy that seeks to preserve its identity in the wake of a new generation.
Many questions are raised in “Tár,” such as what is the nature of a cancellation, what sort of offenses warrant such a response and how can one recover in the wake of such a catastrophe? Cate Blanchett gives the sort of performance reminiscent of a Daniel Day-Lewis or Joaquin Phoenix, one in which the central thrust of the work is the performance itself. Her performance serves to heighten the questions raised by the theme, and her dedication to the character reminds us that art comes in all forms.
"Tár" is available for streaming on Peacock, or it can be rented on YouTube, Amazon or Apple TV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.