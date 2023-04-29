Some days have felt like weeks, while certain weeks have felt like days.
Looking back on it all now, pre-college me seems like a stranger whom I barely know anymore. It’s exhilaratingly unfathomable to think that in just two short weeks, I will officially be a college sophomore. This summer won’t be spent nervously anticipating moving away from home, not knowing what to expect or whom I will meet. It will instead be spent revisiting old loved ones in my hometown, catching them up on all the new events, experiences, people, and wonders who have come out of this past year.
Reflecting on it all, I can’t imagine my life a year ago. Leaving my house, and my bed, before sunrise to attend back-to-back classes all day almost seems unthinkable to me now. Now, attending three classes in one day seems like a stretch, and the thought of waking up before 8 a.m. is daunting. That’s not to say that I haven’t experienced the tiresome intensity of the college workload, especially now as finals are swiftly approaching.
Almost every day, I wonder how I even lived my life before. I didn’t know the magic of microwave popcorn, and I was blissfully unaware of the vast array of caffeinated pick-me-ups that existed. I never knew what a true friend was until I met my roommate, who is always up for a midnight snack run, a cram study/critical advice session, or a weekend gallivant to the nearest flea market. What shenanigans haven’t we gotten into? Just ask our parents. Along with the boatloads of fun, there has been quite a bit of learning and working. Great friendships become stronger when studying and writing essays alongside each other become just as common as watching movies or just lying around laughing, as good friends do.
The last big assignments are piling up, and my dorm living days are soon to be over. Next semester, I will have the privilege of living in an actual house; the novelties of having a private bathroom and an actual kitchen (with a full-size fridge) will be nice luxuries to return to. I’m almost a college sophomore – I can’t believe it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.