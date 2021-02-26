At United Way of Southern West Virginia, we are so proud to be supported by a diverse group of donors from our seven-county coverage area. We appreciate every contribution because we know that it shows faith in our outreach and efficiency for someone to give their well-earned money. The contributions made by local citizens support local citizens through our agency partnerships and the direct services we offer to southern West Virginia.
There are many ways to support United Way of Southern WV. Supporting through advocacy of our direct services and outreach allows more people to be educated about what we do and facilitates a better understanding of our mission. Supporting through financial contributions can be done directly from our website, by mailing a contribution to PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801, or by calling 304-253-2111. Financial support can also be offered through attendance at our fundraising events, through payroll deductions during a workplace campaign, or by participating in the twice-yearly Denim for a Difference Days.
Financial support through any means allows UWSWV to provide shoes to children in southern West Virginia who do not have appropriate footwear. It maintains our 2-1-1 Information and Referral Hotline that connects callers to information and resources. Financial support helps us to connect with the people in contact with children experiencing trauma to help provide for their basic needs through our Handle with Care Initiative. It helps us support local agencies like food and baby pantries, child advocacy centers, recovery programs, emergency shelters, and senior centers that provide resources including home-delivered meals.
Spring Denim for a Difference Days will be held the week of March 29 through April 2, 2021. All businesses, schools, industries, and government offices are encouraged to team up with United Way and offer their employees the opportunity to wear denim to work for the donation of $5 per day, $10 for three days, or $15 per week.
You can make a difference by wearing denim. When a homebound senior lacks the ability to acquire groceries or prepare their meals, local senior centers that deliver meals are supported by United Way of Southern West Virginia. When a struggling family cannot afford shoes for a pair of growing feet, our Equal Footing Shoe Fund helps provide new athletic shoes through referrals by their school or day care. When a new mother needs supplies for her baby, she can find help in one of the baby pantries that are supported by United Way of Southern West Virginia. The United Way provides these items with the money you donate by wearing denim; therefore, you make a difference.
To participate in Denim for a Difference Days, please feel free to contact the United Way office at 304-253-2111 or Lori Cuthbert, financial administrator, at lcuthbert@unitedwayswv.org