Even though the 2019 Mac’s Toy Fund distribution event is over, monetary donations are still needed to help offset costs.
Mac’s is totally dependent on the generosity of donors to pay for new toys, coats and other items it gives to Raleigh County children each December.
There is still time for you to make a monetary donation to the 2019 campaign.
The most recent
donations are from:
Wendy Rose, Kenny, Jasmie and Roses at Jassy Paw Spa, $40
Tammy Hancock of Beckley, in loving memory of husband Phil Hancock and our parents Paul and Lib Hancock and Elbert and Nellie Vance, $50
Mark and Margie Honaker of Beckley, $50
Mr and Mrs. Eugene Gray of Beckley, $50
Bethlehem Chapter #71 Order of Eastern Star, “ May God bless you for the work you do making children happy! We are proud to help with this project. Blessings of love and peace.” $85
William File III of Beckley, $300
Patricia Fields of Beckley, $25
In memory of Andi D. White, $100
Nirmal Kanti Gangopadhyay of Beckley, $25
Dick and Peggy Brooks of Beckley, $25
Lee and John File of Beckley, in honor of Claire Cripps, $100
L.W. and Myra Crook of Beaver, $100
Delaney, Evan, Parker and Sadie by John and Ginny Beasley, $250
Robert and Mary Ann Worley of Beaver, $300
Robert and Mary Ann Eccles of Beckley, $100
Anonymous, peanut jar full of pennies, $11.85
Today’s total: $1,811.85
Total to date: $19,177.85