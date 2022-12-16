The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce recently cut the ribbon at a new All-American restaurant located inside the Crossroads Mall in Mount Hope.
The new grill-style restaurant is named Super Dukes, and its selection primarily consists of American classics like gourmet burgers, hotdogs and prime cuts of steak.
Owner and operator Kyle Hurd is ecstatic to become a part of the community that helped shape him into the person he is today.
"I grew up on Maple Fork Road in Mount Hope and I went to Bradley Elementary, then Beckley-Stratton and finally Woodrow Wilson,” Hurd detailed his background.
At one point during the interview, Hurd pointed through the window and looked over the hill toward Bradley Elementary School and said, "It's crazy to think I used to play outside on the playground, right there, and now I'm here serving the community in this mall.”
The Crossroads Mall holds a special place in Kyle's heart.
"If I was told I could never leave the borders, fine, I don't need to go anywhere. I really love this state, I love this community,” he said. "I grew up here in this mall.”
Hurd said he hopes that one day the children who currently frequent the mall will have fond memories of their times eating at Super Dukes.
Despite all the emotional connections and community support, ultimately a restaurant is judged on the quality of its food and hospitality to its guests. Super Dukes doesn't short change on this front, either.
"Food is our focus,” Hurd said. "We threw a whole lot of money into premium ingredients. We didn't cut any corners. Customers deserve a premium when they go out to eat.
"My issue with other food providers is that portion sizes keep getting smaller but prices keep going up," Hurd said of his customer-first approach. "They'll often do something gimmicky, maybe to make up for their smaller portion sizes, but here at Super Dukes, we aren't going to get away from the focus on food quality.”
Hurd said his restaurant is a Christian-based restaurant focused on creating a moral environment for both guests and employees.
Super Dukes is located inside of the Crossroads Mall and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and open noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
