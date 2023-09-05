Jennifer Gilkerson arranges photography props for the second weekend of the West Virginia Sunflower Festival at Sunset Berry Farms in Alderson Wednesday. The festival is Sept. 9-10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can enjoy taking photos in the flowers, vendors, live entertainment, bouquet workshops and a butterfly release.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video