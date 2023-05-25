In partnership with the West Virginia Department of Tourism, West Virginia State Parks, Explore Summers County CVB, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Summers County received an Almost Heaven swing located at Bluestone State Park overlooking Bluestone Lake.
Rebecca Peterson, executive director for Explore Summers County, stated in a press release, “The swings were offered through the WV Department of Tourism’s Co-Op advertising program, and we were thrilled to add it to the cart!”
The Department of Tourism teamed up with students at the Nicholas County Career and Technical Center to initially build nine wooden swings. The swings first made their debut in 2022 and can be found throughout the state at various locations.
The swing was placed on May 23. In attendance were Frank Ratcliffe, superintendent of Bluestone State Park; Jessica Stoner, assistant superintendent; Bluestone State Park Maintenance Crew; Bluestone State Park lifeguards; State Sen. Jack David Woodrum; Charles Saunders, Summers County commissioner; Mike Gore, Summers County commissioner; Cleo Mathews, treasurer for Explore Summers County CVB; Rebecca Peterson, executive director of Explore Summers County CVB; news media; and local residents.
