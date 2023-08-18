Lately, we’ve seen a deluge of remakes, reboots and sequels from production companies such as Sony, Disney and Universal. The modern Hollywood formula is to take a beloved classic, update the material and pander to them through nostalgia for marketing and publicity. It’s understandable that studios and production companies would be hesitant to take risks on new properties and ideas when the cost to produce such material is upward of hundreds of millions of dollars. Every investment needs a return.
That’s why a project like 2023’s “Strays” feels like it’s more important than perhaps it is. “Strays” is clearly an updated reimagining of classic talking animal movies like “Homeward Bound,” “Babe” and “Look Who’s Talking Now.” Any one of these films could be deserving of a remake, especially if we follow the Hollywood formula of today. However, “Strays” writer Dan Perrault decided not to merely rip off the classics for quick nostalgia but to instead craft his own story that satirizes the classics while paying homage.
The film starts with an upbeat narration from the main character, a lovable but gullible border terrier named Reggie, voiced by Will Ferrell. Reggie is completely obsessed with his owner, a drug-addicted, abusive man named Doug. Reggie then gets a cruel lesson in love when Doug abandons Reggie in the middle of a bustling metropolis. This is when the plot takes a turn for the more traditional hero’s journey when Reggie stumbles upon a longtime stray named Bug, voiced by Jamie Foxx.
Where “Strays” differs from its inspirations is in the way that the journey home is handled. The film is filled with raunchy, R-rated sexual references and toilet humor. It’s crude, it’s rude, but the humor has an unquantifiable charm that can’t be easily defined. Most of us are familiar with the intricacies of pets, be it cats or dogs or hamsters; so when we see the animals we love take on human traits, we instinctively find humor in the wildly different perspective an animal would have.
There are some technical flaws with the film, such as awkward CGI when the animals are talking, and the one-note humor can become quite grating after a while. However, considering “Strays” could have easily been a reboot of “Homeward Bound” just as easily as an original story, the few flaws in the film are outweighed heavily by the total whole. “Strays” is a fun, charming ride that pays homage to the nostalgia audiences feel rather than exploiting it.
