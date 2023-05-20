On Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., strawberry-themed food, fun, and festivities will be all over Alderson as the Annual Strawberry Festival is in full swing.
The event is sponsored by Alderson Main Street and the Town of Alderson and coordinated by Sheena Pendley. Sunset Berry Farm is a partner in the event.
More than 30 art and food vendors will be on or near the Alderson Memorial Bridge, including the “sweetest berries” being sold by Sunset Berry Farm.
Live music will include Lee Dean as Elvis at 10 a.m., Lee Dean as Sinatra at 11:30 a.m., and the Goodson Boys at 1:30 p.m., all at the gazebo at Alumni Park on the Monroe County side of Alderson.
Alderson Main Street will have strawberry lemonade for sale.
The Greenbrier County side of town will have pony rides and activities for the whole family. Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church is having its annual yard sale and hot dog sale from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Alderson’s restaurants including Ginny’s Goodbites, the Riverview Café and Fruits of Labor Café will be open.
Alderson shops will also be open.
Just outside of Alderson, on Flat Mountain, Sunset Berry Farm will have endless activities and fun at the farm as well as the opportunity to pick your own beautiful and tasty strawberries.
