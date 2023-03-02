As March marches in, so does a new batch of events. As you know, there is rarely a shortage of live music in our reading area, but before we get into that, let’s start with a few events for the kiddos.
Tonight, Thursday, March 2, is After School Storytime at the Oak Hill Public Library for kids 3 years old and up. Drop in at 6:30 p.m. for a reading of “The Cat in the Hat” in honor of Dr. Seuss week. There will even be crafts for the kids to make, and snacks to munch on for this party.
The Oak Hill Public Library is right back at it on Tuesday, March 7, with an UNO Game Night for the kids. Gather your friends, grab your family, and come to the library to battle each other in UNO. The Library Ladies will also be playing, so bring your A-Game. All the “draw four” fun starts at 6 p.m.
If Beckley is more convenient, the Raleigh County Family Support Center is now holding its own Playgroup Night on Thursdays. In keeping with the Dr. Seuss theme, March 2 will feature the reading of “Green Eggs and Ham” from 10:30 a.m. until noon. There will also be a story-related craft and snacks. Come out to 200 Antonio Ave. for a chance to give the little ones and parents both an opportunity to socialize.
The adults also have to get out and have a good time, so I have found you plenty of dinner and music options. We can start with Thomas Danley, who will be playing at the Trail 10 Pub & Grill on Friday, March 3. The Trail 10 is located just off Rt. 52 in Freeman, at 408 Simmons Ave. I haven’t made it to this venue yet, and I’m counting on one of you folks to let me know what you think of it.
If you miss Thomas in Mercer County, he’s back in Fayette County on Tuesday, March 7. He will be playing the City Limits Bar ’n Grill in Oak Hill, and I have heard great things about the food there. Both of these shows start at 7 p.m.
The Untrained Professionals are performing at Chetty’s Pub in Lansing on Friday, March 3. If you haven’t hit Chetty’s yet, the short drive across the bridge will be well worth your while. The food will not disappoint, so it can only be a win/win with UP on stage from 6 to 8 p.m.
Looking for something to do in Mullens? Look no further. Jay Milam is playing at the Rusted Musket on Friday, March 3. The Coalfields Expressway makes the Musket just minutes from Beckley, and I cannot say enough about the delicious food there.
I love an opportunity to tell my readers about a new venue. Maybe not a newly opened venue, but new to my column at least. Whiskey & Wine will be performing at The Roost on Saturday, March 4. W&W are a very talented duo that utilize a perfect blend of music and humor to entertain the crowd. The Roost is located at 3668 Midland Trail, in Alloy. Again, I hope one of you will attend and let me know more about this place.
Shawn Benfield is performing two days in a row this weekend. If you haven’t caught Shawn’s show yet, I’m not sure why you are even reading an entertainment column. Your first chance to rectify this mistake will be on Friday, March 3, at the Asylum in Lewisburg. This show is scheduled from 8 to 11 p.m. Your second chance is on Saturday, March 4, at the Southside Junction in Fayetteville from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Both of these venues have fantastic food and drink options, so pick one and go get yourself some culture.
Instead of reading about all these singers, have you ever tried to go sing a few yourself? Most people are too shy or embarrassed to grab a mic, but what if I told you about a crowd who doesn’t mind being used as guinea pigs? The Mad Hatter Club in Beckley would love for you to come and wail out a few tunes on Karaoke Night, Thursday, March 2. There’s no cover charge, plenty of drink specials, and DJCC can play whatever you want from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
DJCC will get a good night’s sleep and then haul his karaoke gear straight to Pineville the next day, Friday, March 3. You can join him there at the Traveler’s Roadhouse from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. The Roadhouse is an awesome venue for just about any event, and the menu is nothing short of incredible.
Calacino’s in Beckley promises live music every single Friday and Saturday night, and they have again delivered on that promise this week. Noah Spencer takes the stage on Friday, March 3, and then it’s StoneHedge on Saturday, March 4. Both of these shows start at 8 p.m. and you cannot beat the food there. I just tried a new sandwich they added to the menu a few weeks ago called the Clinton’s Fried Bologna. It’s named after Clinton Scott from the Untrained Professionals, not just because it’s thick and juicy, but because it was his idea to put it on the menu. It comes on a grilled hamburger bun with whatever you want on it, and it’s delicious. The Clinton will leave you feeling satisfied and maybe even a little guilty. (The sandwich, not the musician.)
I like to throw in a fundraiser event every chance I get, and The Mad Hatter Club has just the one on Saturday, March 4. Join them after 4 p.m. for the SPAYghetti Benefit for SHARP. The Soaring Hope Animal Rescue Partners travel all over southern West Virginia rescuing and spaying animals. Let them and the Mad Hatter crew make you a SPAYghetti dinner with meatballs, salad, cheddar garlic biscuits, and even a brownie for only $10. John Brandt will be providing the live music, there will be T-shirt sales, and 100 percent of the proceeds go to continuing the SHARP mission.
If spaghetti isn’t your thing, John Brandt will be back at the Mad Hatter on Whiskey Wednesday, March 8, from 9 p.m. until midnight. Whiskey Wednesday is exactly what you think it might be.
Here’s one to put on your calendar for sure. On Saturday, March 4, A Quarter Short in Beaver is bringing two great local bands together for one killer show. A Blue Shell Paradox along with Bottle and Bride will be rocking the stage starting at 7:30 p.m. While you are taking in the tunes, try your luck at breaking the pinball high score, or play a vintage video game. High score or not, the bar and food at AQS make for a great venue to spend an evening.
Storytime, stages, spaghetti, and sandwiches. Southern West Virginia has it all if you know where to look. Email me at events@register-herald.com with any input at all. Whether it’s an upcoming event or an experience you would like to share, I want to hear about it. Otherwise, join me again next Thursday, and meanwhile, stay entertained.
