Q: I went to my doctor’s follow up visit to go over my blood work and he said that my liver numbers were elevated. He did not elaborate but said that I need to have lab work repeated in a few weeks. Should I be worried? What causes your liver numbers to be ‘elevated’?
A: There are several reasons that your liver numbers may be high in your lab work. These include medications such as Tylenol or cholesterol medications. Large amounts of alcohol consumption can also cause elevated levels. If you have high cholesterol, you may have a ‘fatty liver’. If you have Hepatitis or gallbladder disease, then this may also cause an elevation. It depends on the range of elevation from the baseline of the normal value and other factors. Please speak with your doctor and ask them what they are thinking may be your cause for this abnormal finding.
Question:
What is the best way to prevent my nose from running all day? I feel like I am always wiping my nose and I have tried several over the counter allergy medications and nothing seems to help.
Answer:
This is a common complaint and it is often exacerbated by the weather changes. A humidifier in your main room of the house can help because your nasal cavity may be dry. You may also be allergic to something in your environment. Prescription nasal sprays often help but have to be used daily. Using a neti pot or saline rinses do help, but make sure you clean this device daily.
