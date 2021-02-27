In the quiet of a recent dawn, I decided this is the year I'm going to actually organize the junk – I mean treasures – seemingly stuffed into every corner of my house.
Yes, I know, I should have done it last year when we were all ordered to stay inside. However, there were other things I felt compelled to finish. One of which is tracing back my ancestry.
Among those ancestry treasures is a recipe passed down from my great grandmother, Annie. This recipe comes from the late 19th century and is truly a southern thing. Historians believe boiled custard has been around since the earliest days of the United States.
Annie was widowed when she was very young and left with five young children to raise. My grandmother was just a few months old when her father passed away from pneumonia. In those first few years of the 20th century, there were few doctors around and money to pay for their services was even more scarce.
At any rate, Annie worked hard to raise her children. She went to work as a cook at an all girls college as well as at a restaurant in southwest Virginia.
Annie never remarried and, after her children were grown, she lived with each of them from time to time. My dad had wonderful memories of her and the time she spent with his family when he was a youngster. He talked about her until almost the day he died, how hard she worked and what a good cook she had been.
If you were sick, it didn't matter with what, Annie made boiled custard, my dad often told us.
And, according to Daddy, it always made you feel better. I don't know if it was actually the custard or the love Annie mixed into it.
•
Grandma Annie's Boiled Custard
Ingredients
1/2 dozen eggs
1 to 1 1/2 cups sugar
Pinch of salt
1/2 gallon milk
1 tablespoon vanilla
Directions
Beat eggs, sugar, and salt together in a bowl.
Mix in the milk.
Cook over very hot water in the top portion of a double boiler.
Stir constantly until spoon coats with mixture.
Remove from stove and stir in the vanilla.
Cool completely.
Sprinkle nutmeg on top.
•
Before serving, she would also fold in whipped heavy cream – if she had any.
Annie was one of those cooks who never measured anything and this recipe is probably as exact as she ever got. There is no measurement for the heavy cream. I'm assuming she used it when she had it and forgot about it when she didn't.
I've read recipes that instructed you to heat the milk first, then pour some of that milk into the egg and sugar mixture to keep the eggs from cooking when the mixture is poured into the hot milk. Annie's recipe, however, calls for mixing it all together, then cooking it.
Some people use cinnamon instead of nutmeg.
Some top with whipped cream.
There are still others who add a little bourbon just before serving.
As with any pudding or sauce, the secret is not to hurry the cooking process by turning up the heat and to stir it constantly.
According to my dad, Annie's custard was like pudding.
For a dessert sauce, the consistency can be changed by adding more milk and using lower heat.
You can also save calories by using 2 percent or skim milk.
As always, play with the recipe and make it your own. Stir in a little love to help someone feel better. After all, it is still cold and flu season out there and Covid-19 is still snarling at us.
However, the warm winds of late seem to whisper that spring is just about here.
My fingers are crossed.
