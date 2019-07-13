Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published on Feb. 8, 2007. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
Many Christians set a goal to read the Bible through every year. We plunge in with great gusto on New Year’s Day. For a few weeks, we savor the fascinating stories in Genesis and Exodus, then watch our enthusiasm wane as we plow through the more strenuous reading in Leviticus and Deuteronomy. My kudos to those brave souls who make it all the way to the Book of the Revelation every year. That’s quite an accomplishment.
I’ve opted for an easier measure. I prefer a devotional book or Bible study workbook that takes me through selected books and passages. However, I do believe it’s important to consume spiritual food every day. A wonderful tale shared in an e-mail this week underscores the reason.
The story is told of an old man who lived on a farm in the mountains of Kentucky with his young grandson. Each morning, Grandpa was up early sitting at the kitchen table reading from his well-worn Bible. His grandson — who wanted to be just like him — tried to imitate him in any way he could.
One day the grandson asked, “Papa, I try to read the Bible just like you, but I don’t understand it, and what I do understand I forget as soon as I close the book. What good does reading the Bible do?”
The grandfather quietly turned from putting coal in the stove and said, “Take this coal basket down to the river and bring back a basket of water.”
The boy did as he was told, dismayed by the fact that all the water leaked out before he could get back to the house. The grandfather laughed and said, “You will have to move a little faster next time,” and sent him back to the river with the basket to try again.
This time the boy ran faster, but again the basket was empty before he returned home. Out of breath, he told his grandfather that it was “impossible to carry water in a basket,” and he needed to go get a bucket instead.
The old man said, “I don’t want a bucket of water; I want a basket of water. You can do this. You’re just not trying hard enough,” and he went out the door to watch the boy try again.
At this point, the boy knew it was impossible, but he wanted to show his grandfather that even if he ran as fast as he could, the water would leak out before he got very far. The boy scooped up the water and ran hard, but when he reached his grandfather, the basket was again empty. Out of breath, he said, “See, Papa, it’s useless!”
“So you think it is useless?” The old man said, “Look at the basket.”
The boy looked at the basket, and for the first time he realized that the basket looked different. Instead of a dirty old coal basket, the boy saw that the insides were clean, revealing the true color of the basket.
“Son, that’s what happens when you read the Bible,” the old man said. “You might not understand or remember everything, but when you read it, it will change you from the inside out. It will turn you into what God created you to be.”
I believe that. So whatever your Bible reading goal may be, keep reading. Others will see the results.