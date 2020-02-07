Steinway artist to celebrate "Music to Love" at Carnegie Hall on Valentine's Day weekend

Carnegie Hall will present “Music To Love!,” a special performance by internationally acclaimed pianist and Steinway Living Legend Barbara Nissman, on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 7:30 p.m. In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Nissman will provide an informal evening of romantic piano music.
Performer, writer, lecturer and frequent guest artist/clinician, Nissman has toured and given master classes throughout the world. She made history in 1989 by becoming the first pianist to perform the complete piano sonatas of Sergei Prokofiev in a series of three recitals in both New York and London.
Nissman received her bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Michigan. Born and raised in Philadelphia, she now calls West Virginia home and lives on a farm in the Allegheny Mountains. In 2008, she received the Governor’s Arts Award from the State of West Virginia.
Nissman is excited to return to Carnegie Hall and invites the community to attend. She say she is “looking forward to the evening together at Carnegie Hall and sharing the joy of music I truly love!” She adds, “What a wonderful way to celebrate the day after Valentine’s Day.”
Tickets to this special event are $15. For more information, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or visit the Carnegie Hall box office at 611 Church St., Lewisburg.