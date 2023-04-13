The Raleigh County Historical Society’s Cartography Club will meet on Monday, April 17, at 5:30 p.m. at the Wesleyan Chapel at 830 Johnstown Road in Beckley.
Andrew Steel of the National Park Service will be the guest speaker. He previously worked at Shenandoah and Rocky Mountain National Parks prior to coming to the New River.
Steel has been working with GIS for over 20 years and is presenting the Trimble SX12 Scanning Robotic Total Station. He is also speaking on the history of Kaymoor, W.Va.
The meeting is free of charge and open to the public.
Please contact April Norris, Cartography Club director, at April-Norris@outlook.com with any questions.
