CHARLESTON, W.VA. – The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra (WVSO) has created the “Diversity in the Arts” award, which aims to recognize significant contributions of an individual or organization in West Virginia who has influenced or increased diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the arts.
Acknowledging and celebrating leadership and excellence in advancing DEI, the awardee serves as a role model and champion while exemplifying DEI support, resources or involvement in various communities, outreach, service, educational or other activities that foster inclusion and belonging for everyone.
The WVSO will work with the award recipient(s) to provide beneficial exposure of the artist’s/organization’s work to the community.
The WVSO is accepting online nominations through the online portal at wvsymphony.org/diversity-in-the-arts-award. Submissions will be accepted until Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m.
Awards will be made at the discretion of the WVSO’s Board of Directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.