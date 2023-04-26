Charleston, W.Va. – The West Virginia Humanities Council recently awarded 10 new fellowships – $3,000 grants that are awarded annually to college faculty and independent scholars for research and writing projects in the humanities.
The Humanities Council offers a variety of grants to nonprofit organizations that support educational programming, budgeting over $800,000 for grants and programs each year. The Humanities Council’s fellowships, unique in West Virginia, are among its most competitive offerings. The 2023 Fellows and their subjects are as follows:
Brooke Durham, "Suspicious Friendships: The 1957 Sensational Trial of Welfare and Development Workers in Revolutionary Algeria"
Enkeshi El-Amin, "Remembering the Bottom Through The Street and Feets of The Neighborhood: How Former Residents of Knoxville’s Destroyed Black Neighborhood Remember Their Place"
Rae Garringer, "Country Queers: The Story of a DIY Rural Queer Oral History Project"
Sean Lawrence, "Arcadia Lost: German Money and Ottoman Nature at the End of Empire (1870-1923)"
Austin McCoy, "The Quest for Democracy: Black Power, the New Left, and Progressive Politics in the Post-Industrial Midwest"
Mason Moseley, "We Are the Water: Mobilizing the Masses for Environmental Justice"
Rhonda Reymond, "Joseph E. Dodd and the State of West Virginia’s Participation in the American Negro Exposition of 1940 in Chicago"
Gordon Simmons, "Public Worker Organizing in West Virginia, 1969-2019"
Devin Smart, "A Refined World: Africa’s Energy Transition in the Twentieth Century"
Jennifer Walker, "Hector Berlioz’s Requiem"
For more information about the West Virginia Humanities Council grants program, contact Humanities Council grants administrator Erin Riebe at 304-346-8500 or via email at riebe@wvhumanities.org. Grant guidelines and applications are also available on the Humanities Council website, www.wvhumanities.org.
