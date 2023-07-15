lewisburg, w.va. – The State Fair of West Virginia’s Second Annual Big Wheel Bash, a fundraiser for its endowment and scholarship funds, is scheduled for Saturday, July 22, from 6 - 10 p.m., in the State Fair’s Artisans Barn.
The affair includes a local farm-to-table dinner, beverages, a live band and benefit auction.
“Our inaugural event in 2022 raised over $20,000 for the State Fair Endowment, which was an amazing accomplishment,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “What better way to celebrate this great cause than with amazing food, music, and fun?”
Some of this year’s auction items include a lifetime pass to the State Fair, concert tickets to Lainey Wilson and HARDY and a family photo session at the fair. Music will be provided by Blair’s West.
Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at the State Fair box office or by visiting https://statefairofwv.com/big-wheel-bash.
In 2006, the State Fair of West Virginia created an endowment fund to ensure long-term support of three key initiatives: scholarships for West Virginia students, youth educational enrichment programs, and competitive agricultural exhibit premiums.
The State Fair Endowment Fund and key corporate sponsors and individuals support a scholarship program which provides five four-year scholarships annually at $1,000 per year. Every year these awards are made, the endowment commits $20,000, and well over a half million dollars has been given to West Virginia students since its inception.
