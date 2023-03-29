lewisburg, w.va. – State Fair Officials have announced the addition of Yung Gravy with special guest DJ Tiiiiiiiiiip, Wilson Fairchild and the Buckin'B Bull Ride to the 2023 State Fair of West Virginia Concert Lineup.
Yung Gravy will take the stage Thursday, Aug. 10, at 8 p.m., and Wilson Fairchild will perform a free show on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 7:30 p.m. The Buckin'B Bull Ride will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. Tickets for Yung Gravy and the Buckin'B Bull Ride will go on sale Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m.
Tickets will only be available via ETIX at http://statefairofwv.com/entertainment/ or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later this spring.
The 98th Annual State Fair of West Virginia is slated for Aug. 10-19.
