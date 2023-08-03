LEWISBURG, W.Va. – Gates are set to open for the 98th Annual State Fair of West Virginia on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 8 a.m., with carnival rides opening at 11 a.m.
To celebrate the return of the state's largest multi-day event, opening day specials include $8 gate admission and a $25 all-day ride pass.
"We have a great 10 days planned this year, including two already sold-out concerts, amazing fair food, thrilling rides, and livestock shows throughout the week," State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said in a press release.
The 2023 Concert Series features two sold-out shows this year including HARDY with special guest John Morgan on Aug. 13 and Lainey Wilson with special guest Meg McRee on Aug. 14. Tickets are still available for Yung Gravy with special guest DJ Tiiiiiiiiiip on Aug. 10, Nelly with special guest Trea Landon on Aug. 11, the Buckin' B Bull Ride on Aug. 12, Zach Williams with special guest David Leonard on Aug. 16, Riley Green with special guest Chase McDaniel on Aug. 17, Whiskey Myers with special guest Matt Koziol on Aug. 18 and Ludacris on Aug. 19. Statler Brothers' Sons Wilson Fairchild will also take the stage on Tuesday, Aug. 15, as a free show.
True to its roots, the state fair will feature a full 10 days of livestock shows including the WV High School Rodeo, Junior 4-H and FFA livestock shows, horse shows, and, of course, the fan-favorite Draft Horse Pull on Friday, Aug. 18, at 9 a.m.
Gate specials throughout the week include First Energy's Magic Monday on Aug. 14, Senior Citizen's Day on Aug. 15, the Early Bird Special featuring $1 admission from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Aug. 16 and Military Discount Day on Aug. 17. Children ages 10 and under will once again get in free all day, every day.
The week is also filled with free entertainment for all ages including the All-American High Dive, Aussie Animal Kingdom, Disc Connected K9s, Roberto the Magnificent, the Hot Glass Academy and the return of hypnotist Catherine Hickland to the U.S. Cellular Free Stage.
