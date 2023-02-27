charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) is bringing back the West Virginia Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP).
SFMNP is designed to get fresh, local fruits and vegetables to low-income senior citizens. Seniors sign up for the vouchers used to purchase the fruits and vegetables from local producers at their county level senior center.
Senior applications will be available after June 1 at the local senior centers.
For farmers wishing to participate in the program, applications are available and due March 31.
Information and applications can be found at the wv.gov website under Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program: West Virginia Department of Agriculture.
For more information, contact Angel Wallace at awallace @wvda.us or 304-558-2110.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.