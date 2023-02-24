The City of Beckley will celebrate an Irish / Celtic Heritage themed week on March 11–18, with a variety of activities – road bowling, a concert, food specials, ax-throwing and a painting class.
The festivities kick off on Saturday, March 11, with an Irish Road Bowling demonstration on McManus Trail. Mark Whitt will offer an introduction and demonstration. Participants can practice a few throws for fun along a section of the trail and are being instructed to meet at the trail shelter located near Prince Street and McDonalds at 11 a.m. for this hour-long free event. The rain date is March 18.
On Sunday, an Irish/Celtic Concert will be at The Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre with free admission though donations will be accepted for the Bill Withers statue.
A grant from the Irish Heritage Festival of the West Virginia Division of Culture & History is making the event possible.
Included in the event is a presentation at 3:30 p.m. on Irish/Celtic heritage in southern West Virginia by David Sibray, a 3:35 p.m. Irish/Celtic music and sing-along with Patrick O’Flaherty, a 4:35 p.m. performance by bagpiper Mark Whitt, a 4:45 p.m. Celtic dance by Beckley Dance Theatre School (tentatively scheduled), and at 5 p.m. a chance to meet the performers at an after-party at The Axe Hole on Neville Street.
Tuesday through Friday, March 14-17, Irish/Celtic Food Week will be celebrated at local restaurants with lunch specials at Fruits of Labor and Beckley’s Historic Black Knight, and with Shamrock Shakes at McDonald’s.
On St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17, there will be lunch and dinner Irish specials at Foster's on Main Street, lunch and dinner Irish specials at Fruits of Labor on Neville Street (dinner by reservation – call 304-252-9421 to select 4:30, 5:45, or 7 p.m.) and other as yet unnamed local restaurants and bars offering Irish-themed food and drink specials.
The Axe Hole on Neville Street is offering $5 off ax-throwing from noon to 7 p.m. if patrons are wearing green followed by a Black Light event at 8 p.m. with a charge of $50 per lane of up to five people.
A Celtic Highland Cow Canvas painting class will be Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at The Pottery Place with a $30 fee and reservations required.
