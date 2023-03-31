They were part of the first class to attend Saint Francis de Sales School when it opened its doors in 1957. For 65 years, John and Ramona Rist continue to remain actively involved with the school, go to Bible study weekly at the parish, and have grandchildren in classes there.
“I was 10 then,” remembers Ramona about leaving public school to attend a Catholic school.
“It was so awesome because there were nuns and all the little Catholic girls wanted to be nuns when they grew up. We had four nuns, and the other classes were taught by lay teachers. They were wonderful.”
In those days the nuns were from the Sisters of St. Joseph, Wheeling, and as it was then, the school continues to be accountable to the diocese and the superintendent of Catholic schools.
John quickly remembers that the nuns didn’t hesitate on homework.
“That’s not a complaint now,” he said. “I’m glad.”
The couple has been married for 51 years and believes in the importance of quality education.
“The nuns were teaching us stuff other than math and history,” explains Ramona. “They were reinforcing what our parents were teaching us at home, like prayers before we eat, and Catholicism, and it was reinforced in the school.”
According to the school principal, Mary Grace DePolo-Peck, St. Francis began when concerned parents wanted something better for their children.
“These parents wanted their children to know a living God,” she said.
While the school has always been open to the public, the goal was to open a school that followed the Catholic religion.
Respect for faith
“We teach Catholicism here, but it is open to everyone,” adds Fr. Leonard.
For example, the seventh-grade religion class is made of up various denominations – five Catholics, five Protestants, and five Muslim students.
It can make for interesting conversations, he adds.
“We were comparing the concept of fasting in the Catholic church and fasting as they know it in the traditions of Islam,” he pointed out. “So, there are parallels and there are differences.”
Acknowledging the inclusive nature of the student body, Leonard continued, “It is a Catholic school, and we are serious about trying to maintain the Catholic identity. And the families know that when they enroll their children here.”
Part of their Catholic teaching is respect for others.
“There are those that have no belief, Jews, Christians, Muslims, we all believe in the same God,” he explained. “We all believe very different things about that God, but we believe in the same God.
Because of that area of commonality, Fr. Leonard believes that gives the ground for unity and sharing discussion.
He continued, “Sometimes there are differences that lead to productive discussion. The faith of others is respected here more than it might be in some other schools.”
Respect for quality education
Fr. Leonard came to the parish in 2021 and notes the commitment of the parish to supporting the school. But he also recognizes there are a lot of challenges to having a school.
Years ago, there was no tuition, mostly due to the women’s religious teaching in schools, like the nuns of St. Joseph's.
“They worked for very little to nothing and so it didn’t cost as much to provide a Catholic education. In recent years, with the reduction in the number of women’s religious teaching in schools, we must rely on lay teachers,” he explained.
“The tuition is there to pay the salaries and take care of the school and administer the school. There are real costs associated with it.”
The parish provides a monthly subsidy that the school depends on to maintain and sustain the quality education they provide.
“Our teachers are state certified or working toward their certificate,” said DePolo-Peck. “Thankfully we have been blessed with very dedicated individuals that go beyond instructional expectations with their students.”
The challenges and opportunities that St. Francis faces are not unique to the parochial school.
Those challenges and opportunities include “keeping up with technology and funding to support it, finding and retaining qualified teachers, dealing with bullying or disrespectful behaviors that stem from the misuse of social media, and helping students deal with outside influences that impact them in negative ways,” the principal noted.
65 years and counting
The 2022-2023 school year represents 65 years of education for St. Francis.
Opportunities for accessible education continue to improve, said DePolo-Peck.
“We offer Diocesan Tuition Assistance to Catholic and non-Catholic families based on need. The HOPE Scholarship program from the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office is another avenue of support for family’s quest for Catholic education.”
According to Fr. Leonard, the Catholic Church teaches that parents are the primary educators of their children.
“The church’s mission and role in that is what we call subsidiary,” he explained. “We are helping parents fulfill their primary responsibilities by helping parents to educate their children in their faith and to educate them in all the other areas of life so that they can flourish.
“We are educating the whole person, and part of that is their spiritual lives.”
The school offers Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and 4-H. There are opportunities for elementary basketball, volleyball, and cheer. Middle school children can do volleyball, cheer, track, cross country, and soccer.
The sports teams often play opposite local public schools.
They also offer chess, robotics, art, and drama clubs.
DePolo-Peck added, “Today, St. Francis de Sales School remains a place where faith and knowledge meet. Just as the nuns did a long time ago, we encourage students to think critically. We teach strong communication skills. We foster community involvement. We build self-esteem and confidence.
“These attributes or life skills alone go beyond a grade point average. We walk and talk with God throughout our day.”
