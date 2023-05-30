St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in White Sulphur Springs announces a free concert series scheduled for the first Sunday of each month at 3 p.m. at St. Charles Church, located across from the Greenbrier Clinic.
The first concert will feature a six-member Celtic Harp Ensemble performing Celtic and sacred music. A reception with tea and light refreshments will follow the concert.
Future concerts will be on Sunday July 2, with renowned Gregorian Chant singer Hunter Hensley from Blacksburg Virginia. The July concert will also include music performed on instruments from medieval times, including the clavicytherium and organetto.
The concert on Sunday August 6 will feature Bob and Mary Thompson, musicians from St. Catherine of Siena Church of Ronceverte. Tim Holbrook, vocalist from Lewisburg, will be performing on the Sept. 3 concert.
All concerts are free and open to the public.
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church is located at 40798 Midland Trail East, in White Sulphur Springs.
For more information, call the church office at 304-536-1813.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.