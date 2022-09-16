The freshly chilled mornings and the breezy cool nights are beginning to set in here in Elkins as I experience my first fall at college.
I find myself huddling under the covers until the very last possible second, waiting out my final snooze alarm; I’m not dreading waking up; I’m just never motivated by the cold, at least not by this point. A positive plus about college is that some mornings I do get to lull in bed, savoring the warmth for my trek across campus, but on others, I am swiftly swept out of bed and into the cold and misty 7 a.m. hour. Immediately I am awakened from my sleepy slumber as a jolt of fresh air catches my face. A few steps further into my journey, as I zip my sweatshirt up higher, I am displeased and discomforted in my choice to wear sandals.
I arrive at Biology class with just minutes to settle in before the riveting lecture on cells begins. By now, I am alert and awake, and my existential dread about being up at this hour has left me. I would completely credit this feeling to the morning chill, but I’m almost sure the large cup of coffee I hastily drank had something to do with it too. By the afternoon, I am able to gain confidence once again in my shoe choice as the sun warms the hillsides, masking the cool air until later in the evening.
Across campus, I go, once again. On this trip, I am not so distracted by the chill; instead, I am pleased by all the new and subtle signs of fall that continue to emerge each day. From becoming entranced by the changing leaves transforming from green to yellow to dodging the scampering squirrels on the sidewalks lined with fallen acorns, I am always entertained by all the action nature brings during this time. Let’s just hope I never become so overly occupied by the leaves that I accidentally step on one of the seemingly fearless and wildly tame squirrels. You may laugh at that now, but that has seriously almost happened more than once.
I can hardly wait for the pastel leaves to start dancing down from the trees and for the morning mist to stay around for longer. We are approaching my favorite season, and I fully intend to savor it before the ground becomes white and the trees fall blank. Pretty soon, I’ll be trudging through up and down these Elkins hills in my winter boots, so for now, I’m just thankful that a light sweater and still my sandals will do.
Email: ferguson.w.works@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.