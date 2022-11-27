The Sprouting Farms mobile farmers market will be in Hinton on Tuesdays at the city park across from the Big 4 Drug Store in downtown Hinton from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The mobile unit also will be in Monroe County on Thursdays at the Union Senior Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at the Greenville Pavilion at the Senior Manor from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sprouting Farms is also attending the Holiday Farmers Market at the fairgrounds in Lewisburg every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Gus Douglas building.
To learn more about Sprouting Farms check out the website sproutingfarms.org, or follow it on Facebook @SproutingFarms and Instagram @sprouting_farms. Have questions? Message on Facebook or email beth@sproutingfarms.org.
